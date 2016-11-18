Why Trump won and didn’t win the presidency

Opinion: The mainstream media and many liberals #notall want to paint this election in such a light so that it appears that everybody in the United States who voted for Donald Trump is a racist, misogynistic, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic scumbag. If that’s what you think then you are completely off.

First of all you have to look at the fact that most of the US voted for President Obama four and eight years ago, winning all the traditional Blue States, including the Rust Belt: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin.This year, all of those states flipped for Trump. Did all of these people suddenly become racists in under a decade? No.

Donald Trump won because most of Middle America got fed up with being screwed over for the last 8 years. Many of them lost their livelihoods and their homes. They got sick of being fed promises by establishment politicians, both Democrat and Republican, and getting the shaft. They were lied to about “Affordable Health Care” which turns out wasn’t affordable at all. They were told that they could keep their plan, their doctor and save $1400 a month and all that turned out to be worse than false. They got sick of watching all of the corruption and underhanded criminal acts of certain politicians and seeing them get away with it.

They got sick and tired of sending their sons and daughters off to war and die in places like Iraq, Syria, Egypt and Libya for no apparent reason whatsoever.

Donald Trump won on policy. His plan to cut taxes up and down the economic ladder appeals to everyone. Educated voters understand that the threat of radical Islamic terror is REAL. They understand that teaming up with Russia to defeat ISIS just might work.

They certainly understand that being on decent terms with a nuclear superpower is better than poking a sleeping bear by imposing a no-fly zone over Syria.

The people who voted for Trump also understand how illegal immigration has impacted the job market by flooding it with low-skilled adults who drive down wages and take jobs from American citizens, not to mention the high school kids who can’t get an after-school job at McDonald’s so they can go to the movies on Saturday night.

Whether he is actually able to get the wall built remains to be seen. He still has to deal with the likes of Mitch McConnell in Congress, but that’s another story for another time.

There are many more reasons why Trump won in an electoral landslide but here are some reasons he didn’t win, such as political correctness.

“The Donald” is crass, boorish, churlish and arrogant. He does not apologize for who he is and he does not capitulate to the Left. He does not pander, instead he reaches out.

With Trump, you get “what the hell do you have to lose” instead of, “Ah don’t feel in no ways tahrd.”

Donald Trump is the father figure that, while you know he loves you, isn’t afraid to kick you in the pants and show you where you’re screwing up and then shows you how you can do it better. He doesn’t mollycoddle or tell you how oppressed you are and how the deck is stacked and you can’t possibly win. So before you start crying about his -ism or that he’s an -ist, know this: The fact that Donald Trump won had absolutely nothing at all to do with your skin color, sexual preference, religion or anything else. Get over yourselves. This wasn’t about you.





About the author: Kent Parker is a Tulsa writer, graduate of University of Memphis (1992) with a degree in journalism which he had not previously utilized. This is his first submission to Tulsa Today. It is his opinion and does not necessarily reflect that of the organization.