Coburn joins Manhattan Institute

The Manhattan Institute announced today former U.S. Sen. and physician Dr. Tom Coburn as a senior fellow in health policy. Dr. Coburn’s role will expand his work as an advisor to the Institute’s Project FDA, an initiative promoting reforms to assist the FDA in meeting 21st century health care challenges.

Dr. Coburn’s career includes two terms in the U.S. Senate representing the state of Oklahoma from 2005 to 2015, where he was a ranking member of the Committee on Homeland Security. He also served three terms in the House of Representatives from 1995 to 2001.

Dr. Coburn practiced as an obstetrician after graduating from the University of Oklahoma Medical School. He is a three-time cancer survivor, having been previously diagnosed with melanoma, prostate and colon cancer.

“It is an honor for us to welcome Dr. Coburn as a senior fellow with the Institute,” said Larry Mone, President of the Manhattan Institute.

“For decades, he has worked tirelessly and selflessly on behalf of patients, and has been a leading advocate for bringing innovative ideas to health care. Together with Dr. Coburn, the Manhattan Institute’s Project FDA will continue to focus on blue-sky reform efforts that bring faster, safer cures to patients.”