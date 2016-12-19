Jerry Lewis interview with attitude

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) set out to interview 10 nonagenarians in the business — people in their 90s still vital and working — and nine of the interviews went great. One is described as a “train wreck,” but the video follows and you can make up your own mind.

Throughout the shoot the THR reporter noted Lewis complained about equipment, the number of assistants and how the shots were set up.

“By the time we sat down for the interview about an hour later, Lewis had worked up a full of head of steam, and it seemed like he was punishing,” THR wrote, “by doing the interview but being as uncooperative as possible. As awkward and funny — and it’s pretty funny — as the interview is, it weirdly proves the point of the entire package: 90-year-old Jerry Lewis is vital and completely engaged. He’s just engaged — almost happy — in being difficult.”



For more from The Hollywood Reporter, click here. It is the best example of “malicious compliance” Tulsa Today has ever seen captured on video.