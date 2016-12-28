Dershowitz: Obama “nasty” to Israel, “worst foreign policy president”

Video Report: Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said “[History will see President Obama] as one of the worst foreign policy presidents ever,” on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” Monday. “He called me into the Oval Office before the inauguration — he said he wanted my support, and he told me he would always have Israel’s back.”

“I didn’t realize what he meant: That he would have Israel’s back so he could stab them in the back,” he added.

The professor’s remarks follow a lot of coverage surrounding the Jewish state due to United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334, a provision that demands Israel halt construction in land that Palestinians claim as their own. The resolution argues the UN spends “more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder and terrorism is going on all over the world.

Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S., said Monday he will share with President-elect Donald Trump “clear evidence” that the Obama White House was behind the UN’s condemnation of Israel’s settlements.