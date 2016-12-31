County Officials to be sworn Tuesday

Four Tulsa County elected officials will begin new terms of office on January 3, 2017.

A ceremonial swearing in will be held at 8:15 a.m. prior to the regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 that convenes at 8:30 a.m. in Room 119 of the Tulsa County Administration Building at 500 S. Denver.

The officials to be sworn include:

Donald Newberry, County Court Clerk

Vic Regalado, County Sheriff

Michael Willis, County Clerk

Commissioner Karen Keith will begin a new term, but she was sworn into office early due to a scheduling conflict, and will not be present for the meeting.

Each of these officials will begin a four-year term of office.