Sen. Lankford meets with Dr. Ben Carson

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) today met with former pediatric neurosurgeon Dr. Ben Carson, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

“It was a pleasure to meet with Dr. Ben Carson today to discuss his vision for the Department of Housing and Urban Development and its ability to help people,” said Sen. Lankford.

“Dr. Carson’s focus is on transitioning HUD into an agency that helps people escape poverty, rather than just survive in it. Dr. Carson is a powerful personal example on how someone can rise out of poverty. His genuine love for people will serve the nation well in this position,” Sen. Lankford added.

For years, Dr. Carson led the Johns Hopkins University Department of Pediatric Neurosurgery. Dr. Carson also created an education foundation, and has served on the boards of major companies, including Costco and Kellogg.

Sen. Lankford is a member of the Senate Opportunity Coalition, which seeks to identify and explore policy solutions to poverty.