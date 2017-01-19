January OK fishing report

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reminds that fishing is fine in OK winter or summer as Jackie Cloyd and Jessica Bond discovered January 14 while snagging paddlefish on Grand Lake. Regional fishing reports from throughout the state follow:

NORTHEAST



Ft. Gibson: January 16. Elevation below normal, water 39 and clear. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on Carolina-rigged shad at 25-30 ft. drift fishing the bottom. All other fishing slow. Report submitted by Rick Stafford, Wagoner.

NORTHEAST continued

Grand: January 16. Elevation normal, water 45 and slightly stained. Crappie good on jigs and Crappie Kickers at 20-30 ft. around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on sassy shad and GoGo minnows in coves and the river channel. Channel catfish good on shad at 35-60 ft. in coves and the main lake. Report submitted by Marni Loftis, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: January 17. Elevation below normal, water 45 and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits and spoons in coves, along creek channels, docks, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie fair on grubs, minnows and jigs around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, the main lake, points, rocks and standing timber. Flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms along channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, flats, the main lake, points, river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Lark Wilson, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Lower Illinois: January 15. Elevation normal, water 45-50 and clear. Trout fair on nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Rain showers this past weekend may lead to murky water and tougher fishing. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Sooner: January 16. Elevation normal, water clear. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures in the discharge. Report submitted by Doug Gottschalk, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Webbers Falls: January 17. Elevation below normal, water 45 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, hair jigs, jerk baits, rogues, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, in coves, creek channels, docks, riprap, rocks and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, sassy shad and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, standing timber and bridges. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs, live shad, punch bait and sunfish along channels, in coves, creek channels, flats and shallows. Report submitted by Lark Wilson, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Foss: January 16. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. below normal, water mid to high 30s. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on live bait. White bass slow. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

CENTRAL

Overholser: January 16. Elevation below normal, water murky to muddy. Crappie, striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs around docks and the bridge by the police station on the east side. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: January 16. Elevation below normal, water 47 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, jerk bait and jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on slabs and spoons along creek channels, the main lake and at 39-56 ft. along drop-offs. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait and spoons along shorelines and obstructions in current. Trout fishing is slower due to high water conditions. Stocked approximately 2,000 rainbow trout on January 17. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along rocks and deeper pools behind breaks in current. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Durant: January 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits in the main lake. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs along creek channels and the main lake. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait along creek channels. Report submitted by Michael Ward, Lake Ranger.

Eufaula: January 16. Elevation below normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around docks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and live shad in the main lake and river channel. Striped bass hybrids, white bass and striped bass fair on live shad and minnows below the dam. Report submitted by Terry Springwater, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 15. Elevation below normal, water 48. Crappie fair on minnows and shad below the dam and along the river channel. Blue catfish slow on shad below the dam. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 15. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout excellent on PowerBait and small lures along creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 12. Stocked approximately 1,200 rainbow trout on January 11. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the southeast region office.

McGee Creek: January 15. Elevation 5 1/2 ft. below normal, water 46 and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around points. Report submitted by Larry Luman, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 15. Elevation normal, water clear. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and spoons along channels and in coves. Crappie good on grubs and jigs around brush structure and river channel. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robber’s Cave: January 12. Stocked approximately 300 rainbow trout on January 11. Report submitted by April Drake, secretary at the southeast region office.

Robert S. Kerr: January 16. Elevation normal, water stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live shad in the main lake. Crappie good on minnows at 15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by J. D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: January 16. Elevation normal and rising, water 49 and clear to stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait and live shad along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad and shad below the dam, along channels, the discharge, main lake, river channel and shallows. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Blue catfish good on juglines and trotlines in the Washita Arm. Striped bass good on shad and dead sticking. Report submitted by Bob Wingo, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

SOUTHWEST

Ellsworth: January 15. Elevation below normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Lawtonka: January 15. Elevation below normal, water clear. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: January 17. Elevation normal, water 42. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and punch bait along flats. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: January 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.

The mission of the Ok Department of Wildlife Conservation is the management of wildlife resources and habitat to provide scientific, educational, aesthetic, economic and recreational benefits for present and future generations of hunters, anglers and others who appreciate wildlife. Share your photos on Facebook and Twitter.