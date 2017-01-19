John Doak named to international economic org

The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) announced Wednesday the appointment of Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner John D. Doak as the NAIC’s representative to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), a world organization focused on insurance frameworks, cyber risk and disaster risk financing and technology.

“Commissioner Doak’s experience and knowledge make him an outstanding candidate to represent state insurance regulators on the OECD,” said Ted Nickel, NAIC President and Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner. “I’m confident John will serve the NAIC and state-based regulation well.”

Through his participation at the OECD, Doak will represent U.S. insurance regulators by attending meetings as well as drafting and commenting on insurance-related papers. He will also present on the U.S. state-based system of insurance regulation.

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to represent the NAIC at the international level,” said Doak. “International dialogue between insurance supervisors is critical as the global insurance market becomes increasingly connected.”

The mission of the OECD is to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being around the world, serving as a forum where governments share experiences and seek solutions. Discussions this year will focus on various insurance regulatory initiatives including OECD frameworks, cyber risk, innovation as well as disaster risk financing and technology.

Commissioner Doak also serves as Chair on the NAIC Leadership team on the Property and Casualty Insurance Committee. David Altmaier, Commissioner, Florida Office of Insurance Regulation serves as Vice Chair.

