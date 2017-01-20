Tulsa GOP gathers to watch Trump Inauguration

Tulsa Republicans will gather to watch the Inauguration of President Donald J. Trump at Mamadou’s restaurant, downtown inside the Aloft Hotel at 200 Civic Center, Tulsa Friday, January 20th beginning at 11:00 am.

“We’ve received so many calls and messages this week asking us to recommend a “Republican Friendly” place to go watch that we decided to find a place to gather. Many Tulsans are excited to see America upgrade their president, but couldn’t make the trip to D.C.. This gives them an opportunity to witness and experience a historic moment with other like-minded citizens,” said Mike Ford, Chairman, Republican Party of Tulsa County.