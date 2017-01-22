Hysterically paranoid impotence acts out

Editorial: “Fear leads to anger. Anger leads to hate. Hate leads to suffering.” Many things I’ve learned about life I have learned from Star Wars, Yoda, to be specific. This particular quote seems most applicable today.

For almost two years, fear-mongering mainstream media have pumped propaganda into the minds of an unsuspecting public. They have filled willing minds with unfounded charges of bigotry and hate against our new president, Donald J. Trump, causing those who listen to believe he is “literally Hitler.” That fear turned many to anger and has become hate sadly for some.

On Friday in Washington, D.C., Donald J. Trump was sworn in as President of the United States. That afternoon, 217 rioters were arrested and six police officers were injured. According to WTOP Radio in Washington, many of the rioters were armed with crowbars and hammers and started fires, busted storefront windows and vandalized cars.

One elderly bystander suffered a head injury and was taken to the hospital. [wtop.com]

Media icon Larry King tweeted on Friday that “Protesters in D.C. smashed the windows of my hired SUV & many other cars. I was working in studio & am ok, but my driver is a bit rattled.”

Earlier in the week, James O’Keefe and Project Veritas released a video revealing a plot to release butyric acid into the ventilation system of the National Press Building, the venue in which the “Deploraball” was to be held on Thursday night before the inauguration. Butyric acid is not lethal, it is essentially a stink bomb but it would bring the festivities to an abrupt end. While some may view this as a harmless prank, it is in violation of D.C. anti-terrorism laws. O’Keefe reported his findings to all pertinent law enforcement agencies.

In Seattle, WA. on Friday night, a 34 year-old man was shot during a protest of Breitbart News’ senior editor and provocateur, Milo Yiannapoulos, who was scheduled to speak at the University of Washington. According to a report at kiro.com, the protester was shot by an Asian man who turned himself in to UW police detectives. The unidentified suspect was later released, claiming that the shooting was in self defense. Investigation is pending.

Protesters began to gather around 6 pm and scuffles with police ensued soon after. According to the report, “Protesters at UW threw rocks, fireworks, and other items at officers. They blocked the entrance to Kane Hall, but Yiannopoulos’ speech still started around 8 p.m.” The auditorium was only about half full, due to the fact that protesters had blocked the entrances and would not allow Milo’s fans to enter the building.

Multiple videos have appeared on YouTube show violence perpetrated by protesters upon Milo’s supporters. These include a 16 year-old boy, who was there with his father, got his nose busted and a YouTube personality who uses the handle, “Blonde in the Belly of the Beast.” She recounted her experience getting shoved to the ground and having her phone smashed to pieces.

Back in D.C. on Saturday, as many as a half million people participated in the Women’s March on Washington, according to the Washington Post. The purpose of the march was to protest President Trump’s “disparagement of women, minorities and immigrants.” Two of the speakers of note were singer Madonna and actress Ashley Judd.

Ashley Judd took the stage after fellow Leftist, Michael (woman?) Moore and read a poem written by Nina Donovan, a 19 year-old woman from Tennessee. The first line, “I am a nasty woman,” was a clear reference to The Donald’s comment about Hillary Clinton in one of the debates last October. As Judd continues to read Donovan’s poem, Trump is labeled as the customary -ist and -phobe terms but then it gets nasty.

“I am not as nasty as your own daughter being your favorite sex symbol, like your wet dreams infused with your own genes,” clearly insinuating inappropriate relations between Trump and his daughter, Ivanka. What was it that Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama liked to say? “When they go low, you go (lower)?”

Later, 80’s pop star and icon Madonna took the microphone and proceeded to pump up the crowd talking revolution and sacrifice. She addressed the “detractors who say that this march will never add up to anything, F— YOU.” The singer went on to say that the “much needed change” will require sacrifice. Who will be making said sacrifice? It probably won’t be Madonna.

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said, “but I know that wouldn’t change anything.” It’s doubtful that anything will happen to her because of what she said but one can only wonder what might have happened had the same thing been said about another president eight years ago.

The Left loves to set rules for other people to follow. Do as I say, not as I do. Be tolerant (unless you have a different opinion from mine). Embrace diversity (of skin color and sexual orientation, not of thought). Love Trumps Hate (unless it’s easier to beat the hell out of you).

Fear has led to anger and anger to hate. How long before hate leads to suffering? This brings to mind another quote from Jedi Master Yoda. “Once you start down the dark path, forever it will dominate your destiny.”

Democrats booed God three times live on national television during Barack Obama’s first campaign and lost influence ever since as President Obama repeatedly betrayed America, Israel, Middle East Christians suffering genocide, and Liberty loving civilians worldwide. Democrats, as Yoda warns, may well have earned their darkness now on display.