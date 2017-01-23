CNN hires Laura Jarrett to cover Justice

Analysis: Continuing a long association with and promotion of partisan propagandists, cable channel CNN has hired Laura Jarrett, daughter of senior Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, to report on the Dept. of Justice in the Trump administration.

According to Heat Street, the move was formally announced Wednesday, but the network “quietly hired” Jarrett in September for the reporting gig out of the Washington bureau. Her official CNN bio does not mention the fact that her mother is President Obama’s most trusted adviser and closest confidante.

Laura Jarrett has no journalism experience.

Prior to joining CNN, she was a private litigator in Chicago, where she defended individuals and companies in lawsuits brought by the Justice Department.

Valerie Jarrett has long been one of the most powerful figures in the Obama administration. Extremely close both to the President and the First Lady, she has accompanied the Obamas on family vacations, and often follows the president back to the White House residence after working hours, a habit that has earned her the nickname “the Night Stalker.”

Valerie Jarrett is also a well known friend of Tulsan George B. Kaiser, one of the top campaign fundraisers of former-President Barack Hussein Obama.

Other CNN assignments in part include:

• The Justice Department and Supreme Court will be covered by Justice and Supreme Court correspondent Pamela Brown, Justice correspondent Evan Perez, Justice reporter Laura Jarrett and Supreme Court reporter Ariane De Vogue.