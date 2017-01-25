Trump to move on immigration

Fox News is reporting today that President Trump is expected to order the construction of his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexican border and take other actions on immigration, a main cornerstone of his presidential campaign.

Trump is planning a visit to the Department of Homeland Security, where he will roll out executive actions on immigration.

Staying true to form, Trump took to Twitter Tuesday night, and posted, “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Trump’s push for a border wall started with his campaign announcement back in June 2015.

“I would build a Great Wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me, and I’ll build them very inexpensively. I will build a great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for that wall, mark my words,” Trump said at the time.

A source told The Wall Street Journal that Trump, later this week, may order the suspension of entries to the U.S. from Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and Libya.

Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, said Tuesday that Trump’s priority is focusing on those “who pose a threat to people in our country.”

