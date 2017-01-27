American Airlines reports profit

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 27, 2017 — American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2016 results. The Company’s earnings highlights include:

Fourth quarter 2016 pre-tax profit of $500 million, or $773 million excluding net special charges, and net profit of $289 million, or $475 million excluding net special charges

Full year 2016 pre-tax profit of $4.3 billion, or $5.1 billion excluding net special charges, and net profit of $2.7 billion, or $3.2 billion excluding net special charges

Fourth quarter Total Revenue per Available Seat Mile (TRASM) was up 1.3 percent year-over-year, marking the first year-over-year increase since the fourth quarter 2014

The Company accrued approximately $57 million in the fourth quarter for its profit sharing plan, bringing the total accrual to $314 million for 2016

Returned $606 million to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends in the fourth quarter, for a total of $4.6 billion in 2016. Announced a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization

The Company reported a Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) net profit of $289 million, or $0.56 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2016. The Company’s fourth quarter 2016 results include a $211 million provision for income taxes, of which $207 million is non-cash due to net operating loss utilization. This compares to a GAAP net profit of $3.3 billion in the fourth quarter 2015, or $5.09 per diluted share, which included a non-cash $3.0 billion net special income tax benefit resulting from the reversal of the Company’s valuation allowance.

The Company reported a full year 2016 GAAP net profit of $2.7 billion, or $4.81 per diluted share, including a non-cash income tax provision of $1.6 billion. This compares to a GAAP net profit of $7.6 billion in 2015, or $11.07 per diluted share, which included the $3.0 billion non-cash income tax benefit.

The impact of the year-over-year change in non-cash income tax expense is removed by comparing pre-tax income. The Company reported a fourth quarter 2016 GAAP pre-tax income of $500 million, and pre-tax income excluding net special charges of $773 million. This compares to a fourth quarter 2015 GAAP pre-tax income of $244 million, and pre-tax income excluding net special charges of $1.3 billion. For the full year, the Company reported a 2016 GAAP pre-tax income of $4.3 billion, and pre-tax income excluding net special charges of $5.1 billion, which compares to a 2015 GAAP pre-tax income of $4.6 billion, and pre-tax income excluding net special charges of $6.3 billion.

Adjusted1 fourth quarter 2016 earnings per diluted share was $1.48, down from $2.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2015. Full year 2016 adjusted1 earnings per diluted share was $9.10, down $0.02 compared to 2015.

“The American Airlines team continued to produce outstanding results in 2016, and outsiders are taking notice. Air Transport World named American as its 2017 Airline of the Year, citing our team’s integration work, operational and customer service improvements, and the significant investments we are making in our product. This recognition is entirely due to the great work of our 120,000 team members,” said Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO.

“As we enter 2017, we will continue to make upgrades to American through new product initiatives. These include Basic Economy which will further our goal to offer the right fares and features for every customer, and, on international flights, our Premium Economy product. And no matter which product our customers choose, they’ll be transported on the youngest fleet among our large U.S. competitors.

“Our product investments are showing up in our unit revenue performance. We had the largest improvement in unit revenue among our competitors and as we look forward, we continue to see strong demand for air service, and improving yields.”

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP GAAP Non-GAAP 4Q16 4Q15 4Q16 4Q15 2016 2015 2016 2015 Total operating revenues ($ mil) $ 9,789 $ 9,630 $ 9,789 $ 9,630 $ 40,180 $ 40,990 $ 40,180 $ 40,990 Total operating expenses ($ mil) 9,022 8,562 8,761 8,112 34,896 34,786 34,173 33,706 Operating income 767 1,068 1,028 1,518 5,284 6,204 6,007 7,284 Pre-tax income ($ mil) 500 244 773 1,286 4,299 4,616 5,071 6,290 Pre-tax margin 5.1 % 2.5 % 7.9 % 13.4 % 10.7 % 11.3 % 12.6 % 15.3 % Net income ($ mil) 289 3,281 475 1,286 2,676 7,610 3,173 6,269 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.56 $ 5.09 $ 0.92 $ 2.00 $ 4.81 $ 11.07 $ 5.71 $ 9.12 Adjusted 1 earnings per diluted share n/a n/a $ 1.48 $ 2.00 n/a n/a $ 9.10 $ 9.12

Revenue and Cost Comparisons

Total revenue in the fourth quarter was $9.8 billion, an increase of 1.7 percent versus the fourth quarter 2015 on a 0.4 percent increase in total available seat miles (ASMs). TRASM was 14.90 cents, up 1.3 percent versus the fourth quarter 2015, the first year-over-year increase since the fourth quarter of 2014. For the full year, total revenue was $40.2 billion in 2016, down 2.0 percent over 2015, while 2016 total revenue per ASM was 14.70 cents, down 3.7 percent versus 2015, on a 1.7 percent increase in total ASMs.

Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter were $9.0 billion, up 5.4 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2015, due primarily to a 17.4 percent increase in salaries and benefits expense, which includes the impact of the Company’s recent labor agreements and a $57 million accrual for the Company’s profit sharing program. On a full year basis, total operating expenses were $34.9 billion, up 0.3 percent versus 2015.

Fourth quarter 2016 mainline cost per available seat mile (CASM) was 12.93 cents, up 5.7 percent on a 0.7 percent reduction in mainline ASMs versus the fourth quarter 2015. Excluding fuel and special charges, mainline CASM was 10.17 cents, up 10.3 percent versus the fourth quarter 2015. Regional CASM was 19.60 cents, down 0.9 percent versus the fourth quarter 2015, on an 8.5 percent increase in regional ASMs. Excluding fuel and special charges, regional CASM was 15.70 cents, down 2.5 percent versus the fourth quarter 2015.

For the full year 2016, mainline CASM was 11.94 cents, down 0.8 percent versus 2015, on a 1.0 percent increase in mainline ASMs. Excluding fuel and special charges, mainline CASM was 9.54 cents, up 6.1 percent versus 2015. Regional CASM was 19.08 cents, down 6.4 percent versus 2015, on a 7.9 percent increase in regional ASMs. Excluding fuel and special charges, regional CASM was 15.53 cents, down 3.4 percent versus 2015.

Capital Investments

As part of the Company’s ongoing fleet renewal program, the Company invested approximately $4.4 billion in new aircraft in 2016, including 55 new mainline and 42 new regional aircraft. In addition, the Company invested approximately $1.3 billion on the integration of the airline, product enhancements and operational improvements.

Liquidity and Capital Return Program

As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately $8.8 billion in total available liquidity, consisting of unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $6.4 billion and $2.4 billion in undrawn revolver capacity. The Company also had restricted cash of $638 million.

The Company returned $606 million to its stockholders in the fourth quarter 2016 through the payment of $52 million in quarterly dividends and the repurchase of $554 million of common stock, or 12.2 million shares. The Company has now completed its $2.0 billion April 2016 share repurchase authorization and returned more than $9.6 billion to stockholders through share repurchases and dividends since mid-2014.

In addition, the Company’s Board has approved a new $2.0 billion share repurchase authorization that will expire December 31, 2018.

Share repurchases under the buyback program announced today may be made through a variety of methods, which may include open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, block trades or accelerated share repurchase transactions. Any such repurchases will be made from time to time subject to market and economic conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares or continue a dividend for any fixed period, and may be suspended at any time at the Company’s discretion.

The Company also declared a dividend of $0.10 per share, to be paid on February 27, 2017, to stockholders of record as of February 13, 2017.

Notable Accomplishments

Integration Accomplishments

More than 300 flight crew training instructors and simulator pilot instructors in the Transport Workers Union (TWU) approved a new five-year contract. In addition, the Company’s 144 flight simulator engineers represented by the TWU and the International Association of Machinists (TWU-IAM Association) approved a new five-year agreement

The Company’s 15,000 pilots were integrated onto a single flight operating system, which allowed flight deck crews to change domiciles and bid onto different aircraft

The final US Airways mainline aircraft, an Embraer E190, was painted in the American livery. Repainting of former US Airways Express regional jets will be finished in mid-2017

Marketing Accomplishments

Began offering international Premium Economy service on the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner to Sao Paulo and Madrid, and in early 2017 to Paris and Seoul. American is the first U.S. airline to offer Premium Economy

Added Cadillac Ramp Transfer Service in Charlotte and Philadelphia, which complements existing service at Dallas Fort Worth International, New York-JFK, and Los Angeles International

In early 2017, added a new Platinum Pro tier to AAdvantage®

Network Accomplishments

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded frequencies for new daily nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport and Beijing

Began nonstop service to Havana, Cuba from both Miami and Charlotte

Community Relations Accomplishments

Raised more than $2.5 million for veteran and military initiatives at the annual Skyball event in Dallas-Fort Worth

Donated a charter aircraft to transport 72 Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans to Oahu for the 75 th Pearl Harbor Commemoration

Pearl Harbor Commemoration Transported more than 1,700 children and spouses of fallen service men and women to Dallas-Fort Worth for the 11th annual Snowball Express; the airline’s volunteer corps for this annual event included more than 1,000 American Airlines team members, and brought in Gold Star families from 87 cities worldwide via 100 flights

Raised $1.3 million for the Susan G. Komen Young Investigator Grant program

Other Accomplishments

With the Transportation Security Administration, launched two automated screening lanes at Chicago O’Hare’s Checkpoint 7, reducing security screening time by approximately 30 percent

Completed the $160 million expansion of Terminal F at Philadelphia International Airport, including a 34,000-square foot baggage claim building

Closed on Enhanced Equipment Trust Certificates with proceeds of $814 million, re-priced a $1.0 billion term loan, and refinanced the 2013 Citicorp Term Loan with a new $1.25 billion facility

Named as Best Airline for Domestic First Class in Global Traveler magazine’s 2016 GT Tested Reader Survey and named Best North American Airline for the third consecutive year at the 2016 Business Traveller awards

Special Items

In the fourth quarter, the Company recognized $273 million in net special charges before the effect of income taxes, principally consisting of fleet restructuring expenses and merger integration expenses relating to information technology, re-branding of aircraft, airport facilities and uniforms, alignment of labor union contracts, professional fees, relocation, training and severance.

Conference Call / Webcast Details

The Company will conduct a live audio webcast of its earnings call today at 7:30 a.m. CT, which will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available on the website through Feb. 27.

Investor Guidance

For financial forecasting detail, please refer to the Company’s investor relations update, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K. This filing will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group

1 Adjusted earnings exclude non-cash income tax provision and net special charges where noted. See the accompanying notes in the Financial Tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Operating revenues: Mainline passenger $ 6,717 $ 6,739 (0.3 ) $ 27,909 $ 29,037 (3.9 ) Regional passenger 1,630 1,566 4.1 6,670 6,475 3.0 Cargo 194 192 1.3 700 760 (7.9 ) Other 1,248 1,133 10.2 4,901 4,718 3.9 Total operating revenues 9,789 9,630 1.7 40,180 40,990 (2.0 ) Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 1,335 1,314 1.6 5,071 6,226 (18.5 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 2,796 2,383 17.4 10,890 9,524 14.4 Regional expenses: Fuel 308 260 18.6 1,109 1,230 (9.8 ) Other 1,247 1,186 5.1 4,935 4,753 3.8 Maintenance, materials and repairs 482 437 10.2 1,834 1,889 (2.9 ) Other rent and landing fees 430 441 (2.5 ) 1,772 1,731 2.4 Aircraft rent 295 309 (4.4 ) 1,203 1,250 (3.8 ) Selling expenses 334 342 (2.4 ) 1,323 1,394 (5.0 ) Depreciation and amortization 397 352 13.0 1,525 1,364 11.8 Special items, net 259 441 (41.3 ) 709 1,051 (32.6 ) Other 1,139 1,097 3.8 4,525 4,374 3.4 Total operating expenses 9,022 8,562 5.4 34,896 34,786 0.3 Operating income 767 1,068 (28.3 ) 5,284 6,204 (14.8 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 18 10 77.6 63 39 60.9 Interest expense, net (254 ) (229 ) 10.7 (991 ) (880 ) 12.6 Other, net (31 ) (605 ) (94.8 ) (57 ) (747 ) (92.4 ) Total nonoperating expense, net (267 ) (824 ) (67.7 ) (985 ) (1,588 ) (38.1 ) Income before income taxes 500 244 nm 4,299 4,616 (6.9 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 211 (3,037 ) nm 1,623 (2,994 ) nm Net income $ 289 $ 3,281 (91.2 ) $ 2,676 $ 7,610 (64.8 ) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 5.24 $ 4.85 $ 11.39 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 5.09 $ 4.81 $ 11.07 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 514,571 626,559 552,308 668,393 Diluted 518,358 644,140 556,099 687,355 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding.

American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Mainline Revenue passenger miles (millions) 47,395 48,319 (1.9 ) % 199,014 199,467 (0.2 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 57,749 58,143 (0.7 ) % 241,734 239,375 1.0 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.1 83.1 (1.0 ) pts 82.3 83.3 (1.0 ) pts Yield (cents) 14.17 13.95 1.6 % 14.02 14.56 (3.7 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.63 11.59 0.3 % 11.55 12.13 (4.8 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 34,700 36,131 (4.0 ) % 144,530 146,814 (1.6 ) % Departures (thousands) 265 274 (3.2 ) % 1,102 1,114 (1.1 ) % Aircraft at end of period 930 946 (1.7 ) % 930 946 (1.7 ) % Block hours (thousands) 827 850 (2.8 ) % 3,477 3,494 (0.5 ) % Average stage length (miles) 1,215 1,209 0.5 % 1,230 1,226 0.4 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 857 875 (2.1 ) % 3,596 3,611 (0.4 ) % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.56 1.50 3.7 % 1.41 1.72 (18.2 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period 101,500 98,900 2.6 % 101,500 98,900 2.6 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 12.93 12.24 5.7 % 11.94 12.03 (0.8 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items (cents) 12.48 11.48 8.7 % 11.64 11.59 0.4 % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items and fuel (cents) 10.17 9.22 10.3 % 9.54 8.99 6.1 % Regional (A) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 6,057 5,814 4.2 % 24,463 23,543 3.9 % Available seat miles (millions) 7,934 7,310 8.5 % 31,676 29,361 7.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 76.3 79.5 (3.2 ) pts 77.2 80.2 (3.0 ) pts Yield (cents) 26.91 26.93 (0.1 ) % 27.26 27.50 (0.9 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 20.54 21.42 (4.1 ) % 21.06 22.05 (4.5 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 13,276 13,402 (0.9 ) % 54,184 54,435 (0.5 ) % Aircraft at end of period 606 587 3.2 % 606 587 3.2 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 187 177 5.6 % 751 712 5.5 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.65 1.47 12.3 % 1.48 1.73 (14.5 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period (B) 20,800 19,600 6.1 % 20,800 19,600 6.1 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 19.60 19.78 (0.9 ) % 19.08 20.38 (6.4 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items (cents) 19.58 19.65 (0.4 ) % 19.04 20.28 (6.1 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items and fuel (cents) 15.70 16.10 (2.5 ) % 15.53 16.09 (3.4 ) % Total Mainline & Regional Revenue passenger miles (millions) 53,452 54,133 (1.3 ) % 223,477 223,010 0.2 % Available seat miles (millions) 65,683 65,453 0.4 % 273,410 268,736 1.7 % Cargo ton miles (millions) 670 598 12.1 % 2,424 2,314 4.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 81.4 82.7 (1.3 ) pts 81.7 83.0 (1.3 ) pts Yield (cents) 15.62 15.34 1.8 % 15.47 15.92 (2.8 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 12.71 12.69 0.2 % 12.65 13.21 (4.3 ) % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 14.90 14.71 1.3 % 14.70 15.25 (3.7 ) % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 28.97 32.07 (9.6 ) % 28.89 32.84 (12.0 ) % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 47,976 49,533 (3.1 ) % 198,714 201,249 (1.3 ) % Aircraft at end of period 1,536 1,533 0.2 % 1,536 1,533 0.2 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,044 1,052 (0.8 ) % 4,347 4,323 0.5 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 1.57 1.50 5.2 % 1.42 1.72 (17.6 ) % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period (B) 122,300 118,500 3.2 % 122,300 118,500 3.2 % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 13.74 13.08 5.0 % 12.76 12.94 (1.4 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items (cents) 13.34 12.39 7.6 % 12.50 12.54 (0.3 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding special items and fuel (cents) 10.84 9.99 8.5 % 10.24 9.77 4.8 % (A) Regional includes wholly owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (B) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly owned regional airline subsidiaries. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Change 2016 2015 Change Domestic – Mainline Revenue passenger miles (millions) 30,574 31,576 (3.2 ) % 127,869 128,590 (0.6 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 36,361 36,709 (0.9 ) % 150,655 149,584 0.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 84.1 86.0 (1.9 ) pts 84.9 86.0 (1.1 ) pts Yield (cents) 15.03 14.58 3.1 % 14.63 14.96 (2.2 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 12.63 12.54 0.8 % 12.42 12.86 (3.4 ) % Domestic Consolidated – Mainline and Total Regional (A) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 36,631 37,390 (2.0 ) % 152,332 152,133 0.1 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 44,295 44,019 0.6 % 182,330 178,945 1.9 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.7 84.9 (2.2 ) pts 83.5 85.0 (1.5 ) pts Yield (cents) 16.99 16.50 3.0 % 16.66 16.90 (1.4 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.05 14.01 0.3 % 13.92 14.37 (3.1 ) % Latin America Revenue passenger miles (millions) 7,070 7,529 (6.1 ) % 29,927 31,201 (4.1 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 8,866 9,695 (8.5 ) % 37,760 39,726 (4.9 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 79.7 77.7 2.0 pts 79.3 78.5 0.8 pts Yield (cents) 14.52 13.53 7.3 % 13.72 14.54 (5.7 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.58 10.51 10.2 % 10.87 11.42 (4.8 ) % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 6,087 6,564 (7.3 ) % 27,794 29,218 (4.9 ) % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 8,071 8,536 (5.4 ) % 37,174 37,611 (1.2 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 75.4 76.9 (1.5 ) pts 74.8 77.7 (2.9 ) pts Yield (cents) 12.15 12.92 (5.9 ) % 13.60 14.11 (3.6 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 9.16 9.93 (7.7 ) % 10.17 10.96 (7.2 ) % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 3,664 2,650 38.3 % 13,424 10,458 28.4 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 4,451 3,203 39.0 % 16,145 12,454 29.6 % Passenger load factor (percent) 82.3 82.7 (0.4 ) pts 83.1 84.0 (0.9 ) pts Yield (cents) 9.74 10.19 (4.4 ) % 9.78 10.89 (10.2 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 8.01 8.43 (4.9 ) % 8.13 9.14 (11.1 ) % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 16,821 16,743 0.5 % 71,145 70,877 0.4 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 21,388 21,434 (0.2 ) % 91,079 89,791 1.4 % Passenger load factor (percent) 78.6 78.1 0.5 pts 78.1 78.9 (0.8 ) pts Yield (cents) 12.62 12.76 (1.1 ) % 12.93 13.82 (6.5 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 9.93 9.97 (0.4 ) % 10.10 10.91 (7.4 ) % (A) Revenue statistics for all Regional flying are included herein. Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the “Company”) is providing the reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide investors the ability to measure financial performance excluding special items, which is more indicative of the Company’s ongoing performance and is more comparable to measures reported by other major airlines. The Company believes that the presentation of mainline and regional CASM excluding fuel is useful to investors because both the cost and availability of fuel are subject to many economic and political factors beyond the Company’s control. Management uses mainline and regional CASM excluding special items and fuel to evaluate the Company’s operating performance. 3 Months Ended December 31, Percent Change 12 Months Ended December 31, Percent Change Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income Excluding Special Items 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in millions, except per share amounts) (in millions, except per share amounts) Pre-tax income as reported $ 500 $ 244 $ 4,299 $ 4,616 Pre-tax special items: Special items, net (1) 259 441 709 1,051 Regional operating special items, net 2 9 14 29 Nonoperating special items, net (2) 12 592 49 594 Total pre-tax special items 273 1,042 772 1,674 Pre-tax income excluding special items $ 773 $ 1,286 -40 % $ 5,071 $ 6,290 -19 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income as reported $ 500 $ 244 $ 4,299 $ 4,616 Total operating revenues as reported $ 9,789 $ 9,630 $ 40,180 $ 40,990 Pre-tax margin 5.1 % 2.5 % 10.7 % 11.3 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Special Items Pre-tax income excluding special items $ 773 $ 1,286 $ 5,071 $ 6,290 Total operating revenues as reported $ 9,789 $ 9,630 $ 40,180 $ 40,990 Pre-tax margin excluding special items 7.9 % 13.4 % 12.6 % 15.3 % Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Special Items Net income as reported $ 289 $ 3,281 $ 2,676 $ 7,610 Special items: Total pre-tax special items (1) (2) 273 1,042 772 1,674 Income tax special items (3) – (3,037 ) – (3,015 ) Net tax effect of special items (4) (87 ) – (275 ) – Net income excluding special items $ 475 $ 1,286 -63 % $ 3,173 $ 6,269 -49 % Reconciliation of Net Income Excluding Special Items and Non-Cash Income Tax Provision (5) Net income as reported $ 289 $ 3,281 $ 2,676 $ 7,610 Total pre-tax special items (1) (2) 273 1,042 772 1,674 Total non-cash income tax provision (benefit) 207 (3,037 ) 1,610 (3,015 ) Net income excluding special items and non-cash income tax provision $ 769 $ 1,286 -40 % $ 5,058 $ 6,269 -19 % Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items Net income excluding special items $ 475 $ 1,286 $ 3,173 $ 6,269 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 514,571 626,559 552,308 668,393 Diluted 518,358 644,140 556,099 687,355 Earnings per share excluding special items: Basic $ 0.92 $ 2.05 $ 5.75 $ 9.38 Diluted $ 0.92 $ 2.00 $ 5.71 $ 9.12 Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items and Non-Cash Income Tax Provision (5) Net income excluding special items and non-cash income tax provision $ 769 $ 1,286 $ 5,058 $ 6,269 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 514,571 626,559 552,308 668,393 Diluted 518,358 644,140 556,099 687,355 Adjusted earnings per share (excludes special items and non-cash income tax provision): Basic $ 1.49 $ 2.05 $ 9.16 $ 9.38 Diluted $ 1.48 $ 2.00 $ 9.10 $ 9.12 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Special Items 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in millions) (in millions) Operating income as reported $ 767 $ 1,068 $ 5,284 $ 6,204 Special items: Special items, net (1) 259 441 709 1,051 Regional operating special items, net 2 9 14 29 Operating income excluding special items $ 1,028 $ 1,518 $ 6,007 $ 7,284 Reconciliation of Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Special 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, Items and Fuel – Mainline only 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in millions) (in millions) Total operating expenses as reported $ 9,022 $ 8,562 $ 34,896 $ 34,786 Less regional expenses as reported: Fuel (308 ) (260 ) (1,109 ) (1,230 ) Other (1,247 ) (1,186 ) (4,935 ) (4,753 ) Total mainline operating expenses as reported 7,467 7,116 28,852 28,803 Special items, net (1) (259 ) (441 ) (709 ) (1,051 ) Mainline operating expenses, excluding special items 7,208 6,675 28,143 27,752 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (1,335 ) (1,314 ) (5,071 ) (6,226 ) Mainline operating expenses, excluding special items and fuel $ 5,873 $ 5,361 $ 23,072 $ 21,526 (in cents) (in cents) Mainline operating expenses per ASM as reported 12.93 12.24 11.94 12.03 Special items, net per ASM (1) (0.45 ) (0.76 ) (0.29 ) (0.44 ) Mainline operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items 12.48 11.48 11.64 11.59 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (2.31 ) (2.26 ) (2.10 ) (2.60 ) Mainline operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items and fuel 10.17 9.22 9.54 8.99 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. Reconciliation of Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Special 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, Items and Fuel – Regional only 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in millions) (in millions) Total regional operating expenses as reported $ 1,555 $ 1,446 $ 6,044 $ 5,983 Regional operating special items, net (2 ) (9 ) (14 ) (29 ) Regional operating expenses, excluding special items 1,553 1,437 6,030 5,954 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (308 ) (260 ) (1,109 ) (1,230 ) Regional operating expenses, excluding special items and fuel $ 1,245 $ 1,177 $ 4,921 $ 4,724 (in cents) (in cents) Regional operating expenses per ASM as reported 19.60 19.78 19.08 20.38 Regional operating special items, net per ASM (0.02 ) (0.13 ) (0.05 ) (0.10 ) Regional operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items 19.58 19.65 19.04 20.28 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (3.88 ) (3.55 ) (3.50 ) (4.19 ) Regional operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items and fuel 15.70 16.10 15.53 16.09 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. Reconciliation of Operating Cost per ASM Excluding Special 3 Months Ended December 31, 12 Months Ended December 31, Items and Fuel – Total Mainline and Regional 2016 2015 2016 2015 (in millions) (in millions) Total operating expenses as reported $ 9,022 $ 8,562 $ 34,896 $ 34,786 Special items: Special items, net (1) (259 ) (441 ) (709 ) (1,051 ) Regional operating special items, net (2 ) (9 ) (14 ) (29 ) Total operating expenses, excluding special items 8,761 8,112 34,173 33,706 Fuel: Aircraft fuel and related taxes – mainline (1,335 ) (1,314 ) (5,071 ) (6,226 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes – regional (308 ) (260 ) (1,109 ) (1,230 ) Total operating expenses, excluding special items and fuel $ 7,118 $ 6,538 $ 27,993 $ 26,250 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 13.74 13.08 12.76 12.94 Special items per ASM: Special items, net (1) (0.39 ) (0.67 ) (0.26 ) (0.39 ) Regional operating special items, net – (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items 13.34 12.39 12.50 12.54 Fuel per ASM: Aircraft fuel and related taxes – mainline (2.03 ) (2.01 ) (1.85 ) (2.32 ) Aircraft fuel and related taxes – regional (0.47 ) (0.40 ) (0.41 ) (0.46 ) Total operating expenses per ASM, excluding special items and fuel 10.84 9.99 10.24 9.77 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1 ) The 2016 fourth quarter mainline operating special items totaled a net charge of $259 million, which principally included $119 million of merger integration expenses, $104 million of fleet restructuring expenses and a $47 million net charge consisting of fair value adjustments for bankruptcy obligations. The 2016 twelve month period mainline operating special items totaled a net charge of $709 million, which principally included $514 million of merger integration expenses, $177 million of fleet restructuring expenses and a $25 million net charge consisting of fair value adjustments for bankruptcy obligations. For 2016, merger integration expenses included costs related to information technology, re-branding of aircraft, airport facilities and uniforms, alignment of labor union contracts, professional fees, relocation, training and severance. Fleet restructuring expenses included the acceleration of aircraft depreciation, impairments, remaining lease payments and lease return costs for aircraft grounded earlier than planned. The 2015 fourth quarter mainline operating special items totaled a net charge of $441 million, which principally included $203 million of merger integration expenses, $92 million of fleet restructuring expenses and a $22 million net charge consisting of fair value adjustments for bankruptcy obligations. The 2015 twelve month period mainline operating special items totaled a net charge of $1.1 billion, which principally consisted of $826 million of merger integration expenses, $210 million of fleet restructuring expenses and a $53 million net credit consisting of fair value adjustments for bankruptcy obligations. For 2015, merger integration expenses included costs related to information technology, alignment of labor union contracts, professional fees, severance, relocation and training, re-branding of aircraft, airport facilities and uniforms, as well as share-based compensation. Fleet restructuring expenses included the acceleration of aircraft depreciation, impairments, remaining lease payments and lease return costs for aircraft grounded earlier than planned. (2 ) The 2016 fourth quarter nonoperating special charges primarily consisted of debt issuance costs associated with a term loan refinancing. In addition to these term loan refinancing costs, the 2016 twelve month period nonoperating special charges included non-cash write offs of unamortized discounts and issuances costs, as well as payments of redemption premiums and fees, associated with a bond refinancing. The 2015 fourth quarter and twelve month period nonoperating special items totaled a net charge of $592 million and $594 million, respectively, and primarily consisted of a write off of all of the value of Venezuelan bolivars held by the Company due to continued lack of repatriations and deterioration of economic conditions in Venezuela. (3 ) In 2015, income tax special items totaled a net credit of $3.0 billion. In connection with the preparation of the Company’s financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2015, management determined that it was more likely than not that substantially all of its deferred tax assets, which include the Company’s net operating losses (NOLs), would be realized. Accordingly, the Company reversed $3.0 billion of the valuation allowance as of December 31, 2015, which resulted in a special $3.0 billion non-cash tax benefit recorded in the consolidated statement of operations for 2015. (4 ) In 2015, there was no net tax effect associated with special items. During 2015, the Company’s net deferred tax asset, which includes its NOLs, was subject to a full valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company’s NOLs offset its taxable income and resulted in the release of a corresponding portion of valuation allowance, which offset the tax provision dollar for dollar. (5 ) As a result of the Company’s profitability and the reversal of the valuation allowance on its deferred tax assets at December 31, 2015, the Company recognized a $211 million and $1.62 billion provision for income taxes in the 2016 fourth quarter and twelve month period, respectively. Of these amounts, $207 million and $1.61 billion in the 2016 fourth quarter and twelve month period, respectively, were non-cash due to the utilization of NOLs. For periods prior to 2016, the Company recognized a nominal tax provision for certain states and international jurisdictions where NOLs were limited or not available to be used. In addition, the Company recorded a $3.0 billion non-cash tax benefit in connection with the reversal of the valuation allowance as of December 31, 2015, as described above. Accordingly, amounts reported in the 2016 fourth quarter and twelve month period for income tax provision and net income are not comparable to the respective 2015 periods. The Company is presenting net income and earnings per share excluding special items and the non-cash income tax provision in order to provide more meaningful period-over-period comparisons.