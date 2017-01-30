Teaching kids should impact immigration

Editorial: As those that effort America’s demise fan hysteria over President Donald Trump’s perfectly proper and rational immigration policy during this time of war it might be helpful to review the competing culture. A great deal can be learned by watching how cultures raise their children.

Israel often makes this point as they monitor cartoons produced by Palestinians teaching hate and encouraging murder, but ISIS surpasses that now common evil with a video of military live-fire training of children using living prisoners – Christians most likely.

In this shooting exercise filmed for dramatic effect, ISIS places bound prisoners in an abandoned building and then lets loose child soldiers to hunt and kill them. The film shows children firing weapons into living humans – blood splatters, fresh wounds oozing blood with steam rising and all. Warning this video is very graphic. It is provided by the Clarion Project which “condemns ISIS and its action with every fiber in our collective body but believes the truth must be told about the evil that is ISIS.” Again Warning: This video is deeply disturbing!

Given then a competing culture of evil, it would be insane for the 45th President of the United States of America to not carefully address issues of immigration despite “another superb example of media-magnified shrieking about fascism, bleating about ‘white nationalists,’ howling about ‘religious persecution,’ false invocations of the Constitution, and theatrical sobbing on behalf of the Statue of Liberty” as Breitbart.com wrote.

A review finds the following:

1. It is NOT a “Muslim ban.” You will search the Executive Order in vain for mentions of Islam, or any other religion.

2. The order is based on security reviews conducted by President Barack Obama’s deputies. As White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pointed out on “Fox News Sunday,” the seven nations named in Trump’s executive order are drawn from the Terrorist Prevention Act of 2015. The 2015 “Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act of 2015” named Iraq, Iran, Sudan, and Syria, while its 2016 update added Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

“These are countries that have a history of training, harboring, exporting terrorists. We can’t keep pretending and looking the other way,” said Conway.

3. The moratorium is largely temporary. Citizens of the seven countries named as security risks are banned from entering the United States for the next 90 days. Refugee processing is halted for 120 days. The longest-lived aspect of the ban may prove to be the halt on Syrian refugees, but that isn’t given a time frame at all. It will last “until such time as I have determined that sufficient changes have been made to the USRAP to ensure that admission of Syrian refugees is consistent with the national interest,” as President Trump wrote.

4. Obama banned immigration from Iraq, and Carter banned it from Iran.

5. Trump’s refugee caps are comparable to Obama’s pre-2016 practices: David French, touted as a spoiler candidate to keep Donald Trump out of the White House during the presidential campaign – thus not a big Trump fan – wrote a lengthy analysis of the Executive Order for National Review. He noted that after the moratorium ends in 120 days, Trump caps refugee admissions at 50,000 per year… which is roughly the same as President Obama’s admissions in 2011 and 2012, and not far below the 70,000 per year cap in place from 2013 to 2015.

6. The Executive Order is legal: Those invoking the Constitution to attack the order are simply embarrassing themselves. The President has clear statutory authority.

7. This Executive Order is a security measure, not arbitrary xenophobia as some allege.

Breitbart.com writes in part, “Because he is a progressive globalist, Obama deliberately blinded us to security threats, in the name of political correctness and left-wing ideology.

“The hysterical reaction to Trump’s order illustrates the very thing that worries advocates of strong immigration security: Americans’ security is the lowest priority, far below progressive ideology, crass political opportunism, and emotional theater.

“We’re being effectively told by the theatrical class to tolerate a certain amount of Islamic terrorism because their feelings would be hurt by the tough measures we need to protect ourselves from a tough enemy. But this time, President Trump is proving tough enough to push our security up into the top priority.” Click here for more from Breitbart.com.

So while Radical Islamists are teaching their children war in live-fire exercises, America finally begins to carefully review immigration. Just in case some readers might question the danger, please note that a 12-year old in Vienna was arrested along with a 17-year old and a 21-year old – all on suspicion of planning Islamist attacks in Austria and Germany.