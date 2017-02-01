Red Cross issues urgent plea

The American Red Cross urgently needs blood donors to make an appointment to give this winter so that patients can continue to receive lifesaving treatments.

Michael Harper knows how critical it is to have a readily available blood supply. “I used over 300 units of blood when I was younger after an auto accident. Blood donations helped save my life,” he said. “Now, I would like to donate as much or more than I have received.”

Blood donations are urgently needed now and throughout the winter to maintain a sufficient blood supply for patients in need. To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Those who come to donate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 26, 2017, are eligible to receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email for making blood and platelet donation a priority this winter. Upcoming blood donation opportunities follow:

Broken Arrow

2/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. John Broken Arrow, 1000 W Boise Circle

2/21/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Christian Academy, 200 East Broadway Ave

2/22/2017: 1 p.m. – 5:15 p.m., Central Park Community Center, 1500 South Main

2/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Jim Norton Chevrolet, 3131 N Aspen Ave

Tulsa

Tulsa Blood Donation Center, 10151 East 11th Street

Mondays through Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

2/18/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

2/19/2017: 10:15 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Instituto Bilingue Guadalupano, 2434 E. Admiral Blvd

2/19/2017: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., New Home Free Will Baptist Church, 3110 S. 65th West Ave.

2/20/2017: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Virginia College, 5124 S Peoria Ave

2/23/2017: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., One Technology Center, 100 S. Cincinnati

2/23/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Riverfield Country Day School, 2433 West 61st Street

2/24/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hillcrest Hospital South, 8801 South 101st East Avenue

2/25/2017: 11:15 a.m. – 4 p.m., Promenade Mall, 4107 S. Yale Ave.

2/25/2017: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 South Memorial

2/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., St Bernard’s Catholic Church, 4001 East 101st St.

2/27/2017: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Tulsa Community College SE Student Union, 10300 E 81st Street

_______________

Bartlesville

2/19/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Church Bartlesville, 4715 Price Road

_______________

Supporters may download an American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

