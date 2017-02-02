Science says liberals are psychotic

Editorial: Stories quoting no less than the scientific and academic standard in the field note liberals are the real authoritarians. Did you miss this? The political-science journal that had first published an oft-cited study claiming conservatives were more likely to show traits associated with “psychoticism” now says it got it wrong. Very wrong.

Watching Stalin’s “useful idiots” riot last night protesting free speech at UC-Berkeley over an appearance by pundit and editor Milo Yiannopoulos; Tulsa Today is happy to remind readers of the data proving psychoticism and to provide video of Yiannopoulos’ response in an interview during the riot.

The American Journal of Political Science published the correction in June of 2016 saying that a 2012 paper has “an error” and that liberal political beliefs not conservative ones are actually linked to psychoticism.

“The interpretation of the coding of the political attitude items in the descriptive and preliminary analyses portion of the manuscript was exactly reversed,” the journal said in the startling correction.

“The descriptive analyses report that those higher in Eysenck’s psychoticism are more conservative, but they are actually more liberal; and where the original manuscript reports those higher in neuroticism and social desirability are more liberal, they are, in fact, more conservative.” In the paper, psychoticism is associated with traits such as tough-mindedness, risk-taking, sensation-seeking, impulsivity and authoritarianism.

The erroneous 2012 report has been cited 45 times, according to Thomson Reuters Web of Science. For reports that correct the record click here for New York Post coverage and click here for The Daily Caller.

Last night’s acting out of insanity has been addressed by no less than President Donald J. Trump who reacted to the massive riot at UC-Berkeley writing on Twitter this morning, “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

Great idea Mr. President.

Here is Yiannopoulos’ interview with Tucker Carlson.