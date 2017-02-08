The all-purpose ring perfected

Groove Life is the creator of the first ring to withstand the demands of the adventurer, athlete, outdoorsman, and those who work with their hands. The Groove Ring is a revolutionary new accessory for the active trend setter who wants to do it all without worrying about losing a finger in sticky situations.

Tulsa Today staff have tested these rings which amaze in both comfort and durability. Now in time for Valentine’s Day, the company provides a special offer for your special one.

Regular metal rings have no wiggle room when they get caught on machines, rocks, and more, turning a fun situation into a medical emergency in minutes.

With the Groove Ring, safety comes first. It features a comfort fit band made from low profile, flexible silicon that’s been imprinted with their patent-pending inner grooves. These grooves allow proper airflow, keeping moisture out and comfort front and center.

It’s stylish enough to be worn as an everyday wedding band, or works as the perfect occasional alternative to a classic band. Even NFL Quarterback Philip Rivers wears one while at work and at play.

Each ring is backed by a lifetime warranty, offering free replacement if it breaks, stretches, tears, gets lost, or the dog eats it.

Groove Life launched in 2015 with the release of their flagship product the Groove Ring. Founder Peter Goodwin wanted to wear a ring that showed his commitment to his family while meeting the demands of his work as an Alaskan guide and wilderness lodge owner. His creation not only offers durability and functionality, but rugged good looks as well. The company web site provides video with demonstrations, comedy and very bad historical reenactments you most likely will enjoy. Click here for more.