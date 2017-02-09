RNC leader to speak in Tulsa Valentine’s Day

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel recently tapped Tulsan Matt Pinnell to oversee her transition team and as that work continues, Pinnell will speak Tuesday, February 14 beginning at 11:30 am at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 7902 South Lewis Avenue in Tulsa at the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County luncheon on Valentine’s Day.

The meeting is open to the public. Luncheon reservations are required and may be made with email by clicking here. For the latest Republican Party plans underway nationally, this is the meeting to attend.

McDaniel, the niece of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, wrote on Pinnell’s selection, “As a gifted young leader with outstanding relationships among the members of the Committee, Matt is the ideal choice to ensure continuity in the RNC’s day-to-day operations while making the adjustments that accompany a change in leadership in any organization.”

In April of 2013, RNC Chairman Reince Priebus appointed Matt Pinnell as the RNC National State Party Director, the chief liaison between the RNC and state parties. Since that time, the Committee has produced two of its most successful election cycles (2014, 2016) in history. The culmination of which was the election of Donald J. Trump in November of 2016.

Prior to his RNC appointment, Pinnell served as Chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party during the 2010 and 2012 election cycles. At the time of his election, Pinnell was the youngest State Chairman in the country. When Pinnell left that post for the RNC, the Oklahoma GOP held all five Congressional seats and every statewide elected office simultaneously; the first time that had happened in Oklahoma history.

Matt is a graduate of Oral Roberts University and lives in Tulsa with his wife Lisa and their four children.