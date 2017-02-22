REAL ID Act approved by committee

Sen. Pres. Pro Tempore Mike Schulz issued the following statement Wednesday after the Senate Appropriations Committee approved House Bill 1845, the REAL ID Act, co-authored by Schulz and House Speaker Charles McCall.

“With committee passage of this bill, the Senate is addressing an issue the vast majority of Oklahomans want us to quickly resolve.”

“Besides allowing Oklahomans the convenience of continuing to use their state-issued driver licenses to fly commercially, fixing the REAL ID problem is an issue of national security. Thousands of Oklahomans work on military bases and need to maintain access so they can continue their important work supporting the brave men and women in our Armed Forces who protect our freedoms. I appreciate my colleagues for supporting this bill and look forward to its quick passage soon off the floor of the Senate,” Schulz, R-Altus, added.

The legislation ensures Oklahomans who choose to get the REAL ID compliant driver license or ID will be able to use that identification to fly or to enter federal facilities while also giving citizens the option of choosing a non-compliant driver license or ID. HB 1845 now moves to the full Senate for consideration. If approved, it goes to Gov. Mary Fallin for her signature.