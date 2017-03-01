National Day of Unplugging: Friday March 3

It’s official: women spend more time on their phones than men. A recent survey reports 77% of women and 68% of men spend 3 hours or more per day on their computer, phone, or tablet. Half of women and 41% of men spend 5 hours or more per day looking at a screen.

To conduct the NationalToday.com Day of Unplugging Survey, the pollsters at National Today — America’s online destination to celebrate quirky and fun holidays — asked 1,000 Americans to dish on their digital dependence. These result follow:

NATIONALTODAY.COM DAY OF UNPLUGGING SURVEY

TOP 3 MOST INTERESTING INSIGHTS ABOUT OUR DEVICES

#1: During down time, I spend it on my phone, computer, or tablet (35%)

#2: I spend more time interacting with people online than I do in person (13%)

#3: I feel like I’m addicted to my phone (13%)

MOST AMERICANS SPEND 3+ HOURS A DAY ON THEIR DEVICES

75% of Americans spend 3+ hours per day on their computer, phone, or tablet. 48% spend 5 hours or more per day looking at a screen, while 13% spend 10 hours or more.

TOP 5 PLACES AMERICANS SPEND THE MOST TIME LOOKING AT THEIR PHONES

#1: When I wake up (32%)

#2: When I’m in bed going to sleep (26%)

#3: On work breaks (20%)

#4: In the bathroom (10%)

#5: On my morning commute (4%)

BED ISN’T JUST FOR SLEEPING ANYMORE

For 58% of Americans, bed is the most popular place to check their phone, be it when waking up (32%) or when going to sleep (26%).

RANKING OF THE TOP 3 DEVICES AMERICANS SPEND THE MOST TIME ON

#1: Smartphone (76%)

#2: Computer (17%)

#3: Tablet (7%)

MEN CARE SLIGHTLY MORE THAN WOMEN ABOUT THEIR SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE

5% of women say they closely monitor how many “likes” they get on social media, compared to 7% of men who say the same.

To learn more about National Day of Unplugging, including ways to unplug, you can click here. While there, you can also read about other quirky holidays in March, including National Be Heard day, National Pancake Day and Awkward Moments Day.