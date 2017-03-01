Youths sought for turkey hunt

Youth turkey hunters have a special opportunity to participate in one turkey hunt that will take place April 1 on private land in Love County. This year, 10 youths will be selected to participate in the private lands youth turkey hunt.

To be eligible, youths must have completed their hunter education requirements and be 12-17 years at the time of the hunt. Food and overnight accommodations will be provided by the Samuel Roberts Noble Foundation for selected participants. Wild Turkey is Oklahoma’s State Game Bird.

Applications are being taken now and must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. March 10.

“This hunt is on private property and should provide young hunters a great opportunity to see some turkey as well as a chance to harvest a tom,” said Bill Dinkines, assistant chief of wildlife for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. “The Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission has endorsed the youth hunt program, and we are thankful for the landowners’ willingness to allow these kids the opportunity to hunt on their property.”

To complete an application, go to www.wildlifedepartment.com and search for “private youth turkey.” The application requires the following information:

• Hunter’s first and last name.

• Date of birth.

• Mailing address.

• Telephone number.

• Hunter education certification number.

• Lifetime license number, if applicable.

• Accompanying adult first and last name.

• Accompanying adult’s email address.

Each child participating in this hunt must have one adult (licensed or unlicensed) who is at least 21 years old accompany them on the hunt. The youth and adult must attend a mandatory orientation March 31.

Wild turkey taken by selected applicants will count toward the hunter’s statewide season limit. Applicants who are successfully drawn will receive a notification letter in the mail that includes specific information about their hunt.

Youth participants will be required to buy appropriate license(s) prior to the hunt as listed below:

• Resident Options (ages 12-15): Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a $10 turkey license or proof of exemption.

• Resident Options (ages 16-17): Must possess a hunting license (Lifetime Hunting OR Lifetime Combination License OR Resident Youth Annual Hunting OR Resident Youth Combination License OR Resident Youth Fiscal Year Hunting OR Resident Youth Fiscal Year Combination License) and a $10 turkey license or proof of exemption.

• Nonresident Options (ages 12-13): Exempt from a hunting license, but must possess a $10 turkey license unless otherwise exempt.

• Nonresident Options (ages 14-17): Must possess a $142 nonresident annual hunting license and a $10 turkey license unless otherwise exempt.

For more information, call private lands biologist Kyle Johnson at (405) 590-2584.