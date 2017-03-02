Threesome continues: Obama prepares war

Editorial: As often happens recently, the best American news is published in England. In this case, The Daily Mail, in an exclusive, reports that former-President Barack Obama’s close confidante Valerie Jarrett has moved into his new DC home, a “nerve center to mastermind the insurgency against” President Donald J. Trump.

Obama’s goal is to oust Trump from the presidency either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment, a family friend tells DailyMail.com. Jarrett has moved into the 8,200-square-foot, $5.3-million mansion to work closely with the former president and Michelle Obama.

Jarrett lived in the White House, dined with the Obamas, and helped shape [did the deep thinking on] his domestic and foreign policies throughout his terms. Earning the name “Obama’s Puppet Master” from critics, Jarrett is a full-throated Leftist and close friend of Tulsa’s George Kaiser from earlier days when she raised money as a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Chicago Medical Center from 1996 to 2009 according to Wikipedia.

Jarrett was born in Shiraz, Iran, to American parents. One of her maternal great-grandfathers, Robert Robinson Taylor, was an architect who was the first accredited African American architect, and the first African-American student enrolled at MIT, again, according to Wikipedia.

Click here for the full story on Jarrett and Obama’s latest effort to destroy America, as the world once knew it, from The Daily Mail.com.

Tulsa Today readers will remember from our analysis January 23 that the Jarrett family is continuing a long association with and promotion of the partisan propagandist platform CNN. The network hired Laura Jarrett, daughter of Valerie Jarrett, to report on the Dept. of Justice in the Trump administration.

Laura Jarrett has no journalism experience. Click here for that previous story.