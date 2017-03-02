Veterans local job fair announced

RecruitMilitary.com is excited to produce an inaugural local veteran recruiting event upcoming in Tulsa April 13 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Cox Business Center.

Helping military veterans and military spouses connect with employers that seek to attract, hire and retain America’s best talent “RecruitMilitary job fairs maintain a track record of helping veterans find meaningful employment,” said President Peter Gudmundsson.

“Just last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview as a result of their participation in a RecruitMilitary job fair and employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers.”

For more on RecruitMilitary visit www.recruitmilitary.com an interactive web site designed to assist both employers and job seekers free of charge to veterans and their spouses. They host the nation’s largest single-source veteran database, with over 1,000,000 members and publish the nation’s second-largest veteran hiring publication, Search & Employ® magazine.

The organization has produced more than 900 job fairs in over 66 cities and is a recipient of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program’s Lee Anderson Small Business Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for going above and beyond “to honor the sacrifices our military families make in their service to our nation.”