Mark Levin proves Obama wiretap

Video Report: In broadcast interview media host Mark Levin Sunday March 5, provides compelling proof of political spying and wiretapping by the FBI and NSA long illegal in the United States.

In the following video, he outlines evidence that the Obama Administration engaged in political wiretapping against now President Donald J. Trump. Levin asserts “these are police state tactics.” If this alleged crime by the Obama Administration is true, it is what evil in government looks like.

Your comments are welcome below.