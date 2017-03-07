Jonathan Small to speak at RWC

President of the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs Jonathan Small is scheduled to speak at the monthly meeting of the Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County (RWC) Tuesday March 14.

Small is nationally recognized for his work to promote free markets, limited government and innovative public policy reforms. Small joined OCPA in December 2010. Previously, he served as a budget analyst for the Oklahoma Office of State Finance, as a fiscal policy analyst and research analyst for the Oklahoma House of Representatives, and as director of government affairs for the Oklahoma Insurance Department.

Small’s work includes co-authoring “Economics 101” with Dr. Arthur Laffer and Dr. Wayne Winegarden, and his policy expertise has been referenced by The Oklahoman, the Tulsa World, National Review, the L.A. Times, The Hill, the Wall Street Journal and Tulsa Today.

The RWC event is a part of an ongoing featured speaker series held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel at 7902 South Lewis Ave. (across from ORU) from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm on the second Tuesday of each month. Cost of the luncheon is $18.00. The RWC is oldest, largest and only officially affiliated Republican Women’s Club in Oklahoma. Reservations for the event may be made by email by clicking here.

Jonathan holds a B.A. in Accounting from the University of Central Oklahoma and is a Certified Public Accountant.

The Republican Women’s Club of Tulsa County is an organization dedicated to the education of Republican women in politics, to work together on issues important to women and all patriots, to register, recruit and elect Republicans and to build good will for the Republican Party.

