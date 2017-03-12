Real deal IDL coming to Tulsa

For generations the Arkansas River has divided Tulsa, limiting growth and risking safety by increasing emergency service response times. The original Tulsa region expressway master plan called for construction of a bridge over the Arkansas River and completion of a “Gilcrease Expressway” over 50 years ago.

What is asserted as Tulsa’s IDL (Inter-Dispersal Loop) is a joke. It doesn’t disperse. It is so small that go-fast flies-off and turns-over above posted speeds. Much of that will change as a larger loop is to be completed in Tulsa in less than three years officials declared Friday.

A chilly bright brisk early spring day welcomed Albert “Kell” Kelly Jr., Board Chair, Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and featured Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin, Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum, County Comm. Karen Keith (Dist.2) and John Smaligo (Dist.1) Board Chair of INCOG with Gary Ridley, Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation as they announced a partnership to complete the Gilcrease Expressway at Tulsa County’s Chandler Park.

From the 60s through the 80s to Friday, West Tulsa advocates have buttonholed officials, held public meetings, protested, pleaded, and frequently “acted-up” with attitude to focus attention on the need for the completion of the Gilcrease Expressway.

There was once a group called the West-of-Main Association led by energetic, diplomatic but irrepressibly assertive optimist Ms. Frenchie Loving who this writer adored. Now dancing with joy in heaven, I suspect, as her end-of-life’s work is to be completed in three years.

Officials Friday noted how limited federal, state and local funding has been utilized over years for environmental studies, roadway design, right-of-way acquisition and limited construction activity. All that effort inched the project along at such a slow pace it would not have been completed for another 35 years. Finished portions largely include Interstate 44 and Oklahoma 11, but efforts stalled at crossing the Arkansas River.

Governor Fallin said the Gilcrease Expressway has been a priority for her since she was first elected. “One of the first things I told Secretary Ridley was, ‘Get this thing done,’” she said.

“Recognizing the challenge and at the behest of local officials, the Oklahoma Legislature in 2010 authorized the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to complete a feasibility study for some or all of the Gilcrease in an effort to expedite construction of the project,” materials provided declared.

Secretary Ridley told the daily paper he “estimates the private portion of the funding to be about $100 million — or about a third of the completion project.