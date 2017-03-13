Kucinich: WikiLeaks proof of totalitarianism

A bylined opinion article by Dennis Kucinich makes abundantly clear that the Democratic Party and Leftist activists are missing the importance of the WikiLeaks betrayal of America. Published on Fox News, Kucinich is not conservative, but a veteran of 16 years as a Democratic member of the U.S. House for Ohio, representing the 10th congressional district from 1997 to Jan. 2013 now serving as contributor to the Channel.

Kucinich begins: The U.S. government must get a grip on the massive opening that the CIA, through its misfeasance, nonfeasance and malfeasance, has created.

If Tuesday’s WikiLeaks document dump is authentic, as it appears to be, then the agency left open electronic gateways that make all Americans vulnerable to spying, eavesdropping and technological manipulation that could bring genuine harm.

That the CIA has reached into the lives of all Americans through its wholesale gathering of the nation’s “haystack” of information has already been reported.

It is bad enough that the government spies on its own people. It is equally bad that the CIA, through its incompetence, has opened the cyberdoor to anyone with the technological skills and connections to spy on anyone else.

The constant erosion of privacy at the hands of the government and corporations has annihilated the concept of a “right to privacy,” which is embedded in the rationale of the First, Third, Fourth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

It is becoming increasingly clear that we are sliding down the slippery slope toward totalitarianism, where private lives do not exist.

We have entered a condition of constitutional crisis that requires a full-throated response from the American people. I have repeatedly warned about the dangers of the Patriot Act and its successive iterations, the execrable national security letters that turn every FBI agent into a star chamberlain, the dangers of fear-based security policies eroding our republic.

We have crossed the threshold of a cowardly new world, and it’s time we tell the government and the corporations who have intruded to stop it.