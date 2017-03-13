Tragic Texas killing of pregnant child

The Daily Mail featured Friday a tragic tale of an illegal from Mexico arrested and charged with killing a 15-year-old Texas girl, once his step-child, who was pregnant with his second baby at the time of her murder.

Police in San Antonio say Jennifer Delgado was nine months pregnant when gunned down by Armando Rodrigo Garcia-Ramires, 35, who then tried to take his own life.

Investigators note the suspect had been released on bond from the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement last May. About a month later, according to investigators, Garcia-Ramires impregnated Delgado for a second time.

He now faces two charges of capital murder in the deaths of the teenager and her unborn baby. Click here for more from The Daily Mail.

Records reviewed by the Houston Chronicle indicate that Armando Garcia-Ramires, a native of Mexico, was first picked up by ICE agents in January 2011 through the criminal alien program of San Antonio, and he was released on bond less than a month later. He was re-arrested in April 2016, but an immigration judge again granted him bond and he was freed in mid-May.

Around the middle of June 2016, Garcia-Ramires apparently got Jennifer Delgado pregnant with her second child. Police confirm both children were his.

News 4 San Antonio has reported, citing multiple unnamed sources, that Garcia-Ramires at one time had been Delgado’s stepfather.

Delgado’s surviving child and the teen’s 9-year-old sibling on Thursday were taken into emergency custody by Child Protective Services.