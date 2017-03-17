Happy St. Patrick’s Day: Survey results

Conducting a St. Patrick’s Day Survey, researchers at National Today — America’s online destination to commemorate quirky and fun holidays — asked 1,000 Americans about everyone’s favorite beer-drinking holiday.

Among the surprising facts, only 1 in 3 Americans plan to wear green this St. Patrick’s Day and the 3rd most popular way to celebrate the holiday is pinching people who aren’t wearing green.

In a survey of 1,000 Americans conducted March 6, 2017:

NEARLY 9 IN 10 AMERICANS PLAN TO CELEBRATE ST. PADDY’S DAY

12% of Americans think St. Patrick’s isn’t their lucky day at all—they don’t have any plans to celebrate. But the vast majority of Americans—88%—do plan to partake in St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

ONLY 8% AMERICANS PLAN TO GET DRUNK ON ST. PADDY’S DAY

Despite the fact that St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday this year, only 2 in 25 Americans plan to get drunk. But among millennial respondents, that percentage almost doubles—14% admitted to having plans to drink.

GREEN BEER MAY NOT BE AS POPULAR AS WE THOUGHT

8% of Americans plan to sample green beer. Green means go for men: among male respondents, 11% plan to drink green beer. But females respondents are seeing yellow—only about half as many women as men (6%) plan to partake.

TOP 5 MOST POPULAR WAYS TO CELEBRATE ST. PATRICK’S DAY

#1: Wear green (30%)

#2: Eat Irish food (13%)

#3: Pinch people who aren’t wearing green (9%)

#4: Get drunk and/or drink green beer (8%)

#5: Go to a St. Patrick’s Day parade (6%)

To learn more about St. Patrick’s Day, by clicking here. Other fun holidays surveyed include National Puppy Day and International Waffle Day.