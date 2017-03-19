Leadership Left: Totally losing it

Editorial with Video: It is stunning to see video of the five times Nancy Pelosi couldn’t hide the fact she is totally losing it. The left calls this leadership? What a joke!

While it is nice to know it is not just your crazy Leftist cousins cracking up; blame President Obama’s Propagandist Ben Rhodes, Criminal Comic Sen. Al Franken, Pretend Native Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the entire national media establishment including the local daily newspaper for allowing obvious lies and distortions to dominate the culture without comment. Ideologically convinced blindness does not change reality. Consider this:

And this may also trouble you:

For eight years President Obama’s Leftist, Communist, Crazy Folk believed that history could set aside the repeated and oft documented inherent failures of socialism. The only difference between Socialism and Communism is that communists pull the trigger to kill if you disagree while socialists indoctrinate your children to pull the trigger. (Feel free to quote)

They believe history is linear.

Fact based observers, economists, historians and Conservatives believe history is cyclical. For more read “The Fourth Turning” by William Strauss and Neil Howe.

How the generations in their different roles address the current world cycle of crisis including, but not limited to totalitarian military threats and expansions (China at sea, Russia in Ukraine, North Korea worldwide), the world financial and currency bubble and the perversions of Bloodthirsty Islam will determine if the next 100 years becomes a time of darkness, fear and slaughter or enlightenment, renewed social contracts and reassertion of individual Liberty and Rights.

It would be nice if media could differentiate between meaning and meaningless, but they would rather pretend outrage that President Trump questioned their honesty and sincerity. The majority of Americans agree with President Trump: The “editorial judgment” of media has failed objectivity in regular observation.

The Left is led by loons or as Shelby Steele asserts, “The recent flurry of marches, demonstrations and even riots, along with the Democratic Party’s spiteful reaction to the Trump presidency, exposes what modern liberalism has become: a politics shrouded in pathos.

“Unlike the civil-rights movement of the 1950s and ’60s, when protesters wore their Sunday best and carried themselves with heroic dignity, today’s liberal marches are marked by incoherence and downright lunacy—hats designed to evoke sexual organs, poems that scream in anger yet have no point to make, and an hysterical anti-Americanism.

“All this suggests lostness, the end of something rather than the beginning. What is ending?

“America, since the ’60s, has lived through what might be called an age of white guilt. We may still be in this age, but the Trump election suggests an exhaustion with the idea of white guilt, and with the drama of culpability, innocence and correctness in which it mires us. …

“This liberalism evolved within a society shamed by its past. But that shame has weakened now. Our new conservative president rolls his eyes when he is called a racist, and we all—liberal and conservative alike—know that he isn’t one. The jig is up. …”

Click here for more from Shelby Steele writing in The Wall Street Journal, this link requires a subscription to read in full.

(HT: The Daily Sheeple and Tucker Carlson)