NASA reauthorization signed

Today 1st District Rep. Jim Bridenstine and 3rd District Rep. Frank Lucas were guests at the ceremony in the White House as President Trump signed into law S. 442, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017.

“For our space program to be successful, NASA needs consistency in its mission,” said Congressman Bridenstine.

“The NASA Transition Authorization Act keeps a mission to Mars as NASA’s horizon goal, supporting the critical deep space exploration systems as well as partnerships with industry that will make this horizon goal successful. This bill also recognizes the importance of the Moon in these plans as well as the role NASA plays in lowering barriers to access for other actors in space,” Bridenstine added.

S.442 includes several provisions from Congressman Bridenstine’s American Space Renaissance Act, H.R. 4945 from the 114th Congress: