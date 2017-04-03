Roughnecks forced to forfeit opening win

The Tulsa Roughnecks FC were handed a setback on Monday when the USL forfeited the team’s season opening 4-1 victory over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC based on an ineligible player on the team’s roster.

As a result, the USL awarded the Switchbacks a 3-0 win and accordingly adjusted the standings to reflect the win. As a result the Roughnecks are at 1-0-1, (one win, no draws and one loss) with three points in the USL Western Conference while Colorado Springs improves to 1-1-0, as their draw this weekend counts for one point in the USL standings.

Head Coach David Vaudreil issued the following statement about the league’s decision:

“It is, unfortunately, the ruling and we must accept it,” said TRFC Head Coach David Vaudreuil.

“It is a long season, and it does not change what we do on the field. We continue to prepare to face a strong Sacramento side Saturday, as we look to build on the positive play this team has opened the season with.”

The ineligible player has not been identified.

The Roughnecks will be back in action this Saturday night at ONEOK Field taking on Sacramento Republic FC. Match kickoff is set for 7pm.