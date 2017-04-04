Area Votes Today

General elections are being held today in the Metropolitan Tulsa area.

While the City of Tulsa is not voting and, therefore, most local media are asleep, Tulsa Today offers the following list of candidates without comment (until the last word) for your consideration.

CITY OF BIXBY:

COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 1 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -John Easton

2.REPUBLICAN -Holden Barrett

3.REPUBLICAN -Stacie Cannon

COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 2 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Brian Guthrie

2.REPUBLICAN -David Crago

3.REPUBLICAN –Monika ShawWITHDRAWN

CITY OF BROKEN ARROW:

COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 1 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Debra Y. Wimpee

2.DEMOCRAT -Richard Carter

COUNCIL MEMBER, WARD 2 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Craig Thurmond

2.REPUBLICAN -Rick E Thomas

CITY OF GLENPOOL:

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 1 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Timothy Lee Fox

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 2 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Momodou Ceesay

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 4 Unexpired term (Two years of unexpired 4 year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Jacqueline Lund

CITY OF JENKS:

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 3 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Craig Murray

2.REPUBLICAN -Kevin Rowland

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 4 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Joshua Wedman

2.LIBERTARIAN -David Wilson

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD NO. 6 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Cory Box

2.DEMOCRAT -Greg Bowman

COUNCILMEMBER, AT LARGE (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Kelly Dunkerley

2.INDEPENDENT -Robert Lee

3.STRICKEN FROM BALLOT Donna Ogez 12120 S. 14th Ct 11-11-62 Jenks, OK 74037

CITY OF SKIATOOK:

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 1 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -Herb Forbes

2.INDEPENDENT -Cody Fuentes

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 2 (Four year term)

1.REPUBLICAN -David Sutherland

COUNCILMEMBER, WARD 5 (Four year term)

1.DEMOCRAT -Patty Ceska

2.REPUBLICAN -Jesse Brewer

TOWN OF SPERRY

Vote for 3 THREE TOWN TRUSTEES (Four year terms)

1.DEMOCRAT -Roger L. Johnson

2.REPUBLICAN -Bill Butler

3.DEMOCRAT -Robert Morton

4.DEMOCRAT -Kelly Wensman

Editor's Note: We added links we could find for the Republican candidates.

