AG Hunter charges in Snapchat child porn

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has charged a Guthrie man with five felonies for possessing child pornography and violating the state’s Computer Crimes Act.

Enrique Segura, 36, of Guthrie, has been charged with two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography, two counts of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act in using Snapchat.

An undercover investigation began after agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) received information from the CyberTipline indicating a user of the social media app Snapchat was sending pictures and videos containing possible child pornography to other users of the app.

Agents with the OSBI and the Attorney General’s Office assigned to the Oklahoma Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force traced the IP address to an account in Segura’s name and address. Surveillance at the address confirmed Segura’s residence.

On Nov. 18, 2016, a search warrant was issued for Segura’s home, where agents collected a cellphone, a computer and other digital storage devices allegedly belonging to Segura. The items were taken to the OSBI’s Digital Evidence Unit for forensic examination.

The examination uncovered hundreds of explicit pictures and videos of underage male children ranging from ages two to 12-years-old.

Enrique Segura has been arrested and is being held in the Logan County Jail. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.