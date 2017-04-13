County Clerk adding online form access

Tulsa County Clerk Michael Willis announced today the addition of forms online for filing land records and associated documents.

Twelve commonly needed forms are now available online by clicking here www.countyclerk.tulsacounty.org/.

Previously, customers of the County Clerk’s Office were directed to purchase forms from commercial office supply or other retailers. This addition is a fulfillment of campaign promises Willis made prior to his election to the Clerk’s post.

“This is a major shift in how we approach customer service,” said Willis.

“We have a wonderful staff of helpful professionals, and with these commonly used forms now available online, we can save our customers time and money. The added convenience will allow them to either bring in one of our forms that they can fill out at home, or use one of our public computers to fill out the form here in our office.”

The forms now available to the public include:

Affidavit of Surviving Joint Tenant

Certificate of Fictitious Name

Mechanics Lien Statement

Quit Claim Deed

Quit Claim Deed Joint Tenancy

Request of Release of Recorded Department of Defense Form 214

Release of Judgment

Release of Mechanics Lien

Release of Mortgage

Statement of Judgment

Warranty Deed

Warranty Deed Joint Tenancy

These are the most commonly filed forms in the County Clerk’s Office. Additional forms will be added at a later time.

“My office is committed to improving the customer experience. We get hundreds of people through the office each week, and if we can provide online service that helps make their visit easier, it’s a win-win,” added Willis.

To view the forms, click here for http://www.countyclerk.tulsacounty.org/ and click Real Estate Services tab or the Forms tab.