Rep. David Brumbaugh dies of heart attack

David Brumbaugh was born in Abington, Pennsylvania and his first local public service was as a Commissioner for the Tulsa City-County Library.

A heartfelt practicing Christian, David Brumbaugh was an ordained deacon, former chairman of the deacon board, and Sunday School teacher at Tulsa Bible Church. He also taught in Seminary. A business owner, noted speaker and published author Brumbaugh earned a B.A. Political Science, minor Theology – Belmont Abbey College and an MBA Masters of Business Administration – Pacific Western University.

Tulsa County Republican Chairman David McLain said, “David Brumbaugh was a great statesman, a man of God and a genuine leader with a servant’s heart. He will be truly missed.”

Governor Mary Fallin early Sunday said in a statement, “Representative Brumbaugh was a fair and dedicated public servant. He was a hard-working member of the House of Representatives, where he served as caucus chairman of House Republicans and as vice chairman of the House Appropriation and Budget Committee’s subcommittee on general government. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Darren Gantz, Chairman of the Republican Men’s Club said, “David was great businessman and conservative, he lived his values. Our hearts and prayers are with his family.”

David Brumbaugh’s web site may be found by clicking here and a recent video profile follows.