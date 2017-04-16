Rep. David Brumbaugh dies of heart attack

Updated Breaking News: Oklahoma Rep. David Brumbaugh suffered a heart attack Saturday evening and died in his home at age 56. Brumbaugh had served House District 76 since 2010. He was the Republican Caucus Chair since 2014 and vice chair of the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on General Government.
Services are pending.
First elected in 2011, Brumbaugh represented Broken Arrow and Tulsa (zip codes 74012 and 74133). He is survived by his beloved wife Shelley and two cherished daughters: Abigail and Hannah.
David Brumbaugh was born in Abington, Pennsylvania and his first local public service was as a Commissioner for the Tulsa City-County Library.
A heartfelt practicing Christian, David Brumbaugh was an ordained deacon, former chairman of the deacon board, and Sunday School teacher at Tulsa Bible Church. He also taught in Seminary. A business owner, noted speaker and published author Brumbaugh earned a B.A. Political Science, minor Theology – Belmont Abbey College and an MBA Masters of Business Administration – Pacific Western University.
Tulsa County Republican Chairman David McLain said, “David Brumbaugh was a great statesman, a man of God and a genuine leader with a servant’s heart. He will be truly missed.”
Governor Mary Fallin early Sunday said in a statement, “Representative Brumbaugh was a fair and dedicated public servant. He was a hard-working member of the House of Representatives, where he served as caucus chairman of House Republicans and as vice chairman of the House Appropriation and Budget Committee’s subcommittee on general government. He will be missed. My thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”
Darren Gantz, Chairman of the Republican Men’s Club said, “David was great businessman and conservative, he lived his values. Our hearts and prayers are with his family.”
David Brumbaugh’s web site may be found by clicking here and a recent video profile follows.
The daily newspaper could not find any friends or members of the OK Republican Party to quote on David Brumbaugh’s passing, but found his frequent opponents gracious:
“House Minority Leader Scott Inman, D-Del City, released a statement Saturday night saying, “David was a good man with a heart for Christ. While we didn’t agree on a variety of issues, he was always respectful and sincere in his beliefs and his dealings with my caucus and me.
“Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement that Brumbaugh’s death would be “felt deeply by all in our regional community.” He said Brumbaugh was “a caring and thoughtful leader” who “brought to the State Capitol the best qualities of public service.”