Trump’s new policy to stop genital mutilation

President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice has announced a national campaign to eradicate the common Muslim practice of “Female Genital Mutilation” in America.

The federal government’s dramatic policy announcement was made April 13 when officials revealed they had charged a Muslim doctor for performing FGM on two American girls from Minnesota. The doctor and the two girls have immigrant parents from Muslim countries, where Islamic leaders endorse the practice which keeps women subordinate to men. Officials also said they had found additional child victims in Michigan.

Media has mostly ignored the administration’s new pro-female policy and the crime, which threatens or has already victimized more than 500,000 young American women whose parents are immigrants from countries where FGM is routine, Breitbart.com reports.

On April 13, the New York Times just posted a 637-word article on page A14 about a “Michigan doctor” without mentioning “Islam” or “Muslim.” The Washington Post merely ran a 760-word online article on April 13 about a “Detroit emergency room doctor,” and a four-paragraph AP report in the newspaper about a “Detroit-area doctor” on April 14. Neither article mentioned Islam.

TheHill ran a 221-word piece on April 13 about a “Detroit emergency room doctor” which hid the role of imported Islamic ideas. Politico’s website shows no mention of the Muslim doctor’s s name.

The Virginia-based Media Research Council slammed the TV networks on April 18 for ignoring the issue. “Since last Thursday, The New York Times, FoxNews.com, and CNN.com have all posted pieces online about the case and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson ran a segment about it on his show Friday. So far, the morning and evening news shows at the big three networks have been silent, and as of this morning so has CNN,” MRC reported Tuesday, April 18.

“The media’s moral compass is hopelessly broken,” said an April 18 joint statement from MRC President Brent Bozell and Brigitte Gabriel, founder of ACT for America, an anti-terror group with a reported membership of 500,000 members.

The Tulsa World has carried stories from the Associated Press on Female Genital Mutilation as linked below. Religion Writer Bill Sherman also provided coverage of Adam Soltani, executive director of the state Muslim propagandist group CAIR-Oklahoma, protesting to multiple OSU officials in the group’s attempt to stop a showing of the film “Honor Diaries” which details the practice of female genital mutilation saying the event will “work to distort attendees” understanding of the Islamic faith. Links to Tulsa World stories follow:

