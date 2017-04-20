Kodak expanding in Oklahoma

Governor Mary Fallin today joined Kodak and community officials in Weatherford to announce that the company is adding new jobs at its facility in Weatherford.

“Today’s announcement is great news for the Weatherford area,” said Fallin. “This is the kind of diversity in jobs we are working to bring to the state.

“We appreciate Kodak’s investment in Oklahoma and are excited about these new jobs coming to Weatherford. Today’s announcement is another great example that our pro-growth, pro-business policies are working and are making Oklahoma an even better place to do business,” Fallin added.

Kodak hosted customers and community leaders at a groundbreaking ceremony at its manufacturing facility in Weatherford to celebrate its expansion. The expansion will accommodate a new flexo plate line.

The event’s theme centered on the revitalization and investment of the Weatherford plant in its 50th anniversary year. Kodak officials said the Weatherford plant was chosen because of its strong technical capabilities and existing skilled, tenured workforce.

The $15 million investment represents one of the company’s largest capital investments since 2000 and underscores the ongoing growth and adoption of Kodak Flexcel NX plates that grew 16 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year.

The new flexo plate line is expected to be in full production by early 2019 and will initially focus on supply of Flexcel NX plates to customers in the United States, Canada and Latin America.

“Today’s celebration brings a focus on the ‘new face of flexo,’” said Jeff Clarke, Kodak’s chief executive officer. “Kodak’s differentiated flexo technology is helping our customers to drive growth, break new ground and transform flexographic printing and the packaging industry as a whole.

The growth of Kodak Flexcel NX speaks to the strength and opportunity of the flexographic packaging market, and we’re looking forward to using the expanding facility here in Weatherford to continue helping our customers realize the benefits of Kodak’s flexo technology and what its unique capabilities can do for their business.”

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. It provides – directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies – hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. For additional information on Kodak, go to Kodak.com, follow on Twitter @KodakPrint or like it on Facebook at Kodak.