News Dogs explained

In perpetual quest to deliver readers the most insightful, useful and entertaining content; Tulsa Today is proud to present the current national divide between Left and Right media products in cartoon.

This graphic humor is not intended to offend specific broadcast television or radio egos nor specific to failed family publishers or online bloggers in Tulsa, Oklahoma or America. It is simply a reflection of the news product as offered in 2017. This work was first found on Webtoons.com and the author and artist Dustin Rogers has a site of this with other work at http://dustinteractive.com/. And now for your enjoyment:

You may now return to your regular programing.