Best Storyteller in Tulsa finals Friday

This Friday, April 28th at 8 pm, the BEST STORYTELLER IN TULSA will be crowned by “Ok, So” during their yearly Grand Slam.

Ok, So… is Tulsa’s version of the Moth heard on public radio and is a semi-competitive storytelling event. Over 100 people have competed and it has now come down to the finals – time to crown a winner.

The theme this night is “Decisions We Make” and our previous monthly winners, 11 in all, will have 5-7 minutes to wow the audience with a compelling, interesting and true snippet of their lives. The event will be held at the beautiful ILD Ballroom on the corner of 1st and Detroit in the Blue Dome District Downtown.

Approximately 300 audience members are expected to watch as each teller shares their story.

The doors at the IDL Ballroom, 230 East 1st Street, open at 7 pm, show starts at 8 pm.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 or in advance for $12 by clicking here.

For more information about Ok, So… StorySlam may be found on www.facebook.com/oksotulsa or twitter.com/oksotulsa.

Tulsa’s Monthly StorySlams are held the SECOND THURSDAY of every month and TRUE stories (funny, sad, harrowing, interesting) about your life are welcome.