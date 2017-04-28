Hungarian Minister’s testimony of truth

Analysis: Immigrant-American financial speculator George Soros’ fans recently disrupted Rep. Jim Bridenstine’s Tulsa Town Hall to heckle and prove themselves fools, but take heart Tulsa. Leaders worldwide are waking to the very real threat of Soros’ dreams and schemes designed to establish one worldwide government – the obvious purpose of his Open Border Society.

Former communist victim-states like Hungary may be the most outspoken. Currently above all others; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban should be celebrated in America’s heartland as a hero of truth and Liberty.

“I know that the power, size and weight of Hungary is much smaller than that of the financial speculator, George Soros, who is now attacking Hungary,” Orbán said in a speech in the European Parliament Wednesday.

“Despite ruining the lives of millions of Europeans with his financial speculations, being penalized in Hungary for speculations, and who is an openly admitted enemy of the euro, he is so highly praised that he is received by the EU’s top leaders,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s comments at the EU Parliament elaborate further those he made in an interview with Magyar Idők, which outlined Hungary’s diffidence toward George Soros.

“We talk clearly and unambiguously, so everyone can understand, even if we know that this may not appeal to everyone,” Orban said. “We on the other hand are irritated by the restrained political language, unable to name things for what they are, that has become widespread in European public life nowadays.”

“There can be no special privileges, and no one may stand above the law – not even George Soros’s people,” he said.

Through his organisations in Hungary, and hidden from the public gaze, Orbán said, “George Soros is spending endless amounts of money to support illegal immigration.”

“To pursue his interests [Soros] pays a number of lobbying organisations operating in the guise of civil society. He maintains a regular network, with its own promoters, its own media, hundreds of people, and its own university.”

“I believe that George Soros must not be underestimated: he is a powerful billionaire of enormous determination who, when it comes to his interests, respects neither God nor man,” he said.

