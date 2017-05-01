DNC Chairman demands death worship

Political Analysis: The Huffington Post reported Friday that Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez became the first head of the party to demand ideological purity on abortion rights, promising to support only Democratic candidates who back a woman’s right to choose death.

“Every Democrat, like every American, should support a woman’s right to make her own choices about her body and her health,” Perez said in a statement. “That is not negotiable and should not change city by city or state by state.” It is a statement not likely to play well in Oklahoma.

“At a time when women’s rights are under assault from the White House, the Republican Congress, and in states across the country,” Perez added, “we must speak up for this principle as loudly as ever and with one voice.” More from the Huffington Post by clicking here.

How will this decision impact races in Oklahoma? Most Oklahomans who believe in God and Country are now registered Republican as the DNC under President Obama careened towards communism, but this declaration could decide affiliation for all who remain faithful to religious principles.

Faithful worshipers, regardless of other differences, have opposed abortion throughout history. For pragmatic hard-Leftists still registered as Democrats in Oklahoma, this declaration may suggest all hope of winning in general elections has ended.

However, OK Republicans maintain marksman level skills when aiming at their own ambitions as demonstrated in a recent story featuring OK State Rep. George Faught claiming rape and incest are the ‘will of God’ in an abortion bill hearing.

Rep. Faught represents the communities of Braggs, Fort Gibson, Hulbert, Lost City, Muskogee, River Bottom, Sand Hill, Sour John and Webbers Falls, but his wife Becky is currently serving as the Campaign Manager for Tressa Numley for Oklahoma House District 75 in East Tulsa and Broken Arrow. This Special Election is being held to replace Representative Dan Kirby, who resigned amid sexual harassment charges. The District 75 election will be held May 9th (district zip codes to vote include: 74012, 74014, 74133, 74134, 74145, 74146).

While Rep. Faught’s comments are faith based and reflective of many of his constituents; abortion views are matters of deep personal faith – pro and con.

As a matter of public policy, abortion is settled Federal law – legal in the first trimester. While candidate Hillary Clinton supported abortion after birth (suggested by some to age 26 as covered by Obamacare) faith based Americans consider all abortion murder.

Current debate from Conservatives is better focused on eliminating taxpayer funds for any abortion provider – not one penny to practice. Thus, private decisions and private money are not prevented from supporting the “choice” to end a human life, but taxpayer money and thus government sanction would not support murder. Given that government is funded in large part by those who oppose abortion – a fair secular public policy compromise.

The Democrat dilemma is defined in contrast as many of their activists damn any destruction of Eagle eggs (a Federal Crime), but human eggs legal to cook for dinner. Further, the itemized marketing of pre-birth baby parts by Planned Parenthood is clearly illegal and the DNC defense of the practice (captured on undercover video) is morally indefensible.

While the current culture of “it’s about my instant gratifications – nothing else matters” is further supported by media driven by fame over facts; this decision by DNC chairman Perez may continue the party’s decline into a bicoastal tyranny of urban congestion and media mob rule.