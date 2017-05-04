House Republicans end Obamacare

Updated: House Republicans on Thursday narrowly approved a sweeping health bill to fulfill their campaign promise to upend ObamaCare after a first attempt to package a health plan died on the floor six weeks earlier.

Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK First District) voted for the package and his comments follow. The revised American Health Care Act passed on a 217-213 vote. It heads next to the Senate where debate is expected to be spirited.

In debate moments before the vote, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan appealed to colleagues to move beyond ObamaCare, which he called a “collapsing law” and “failed experiment.” Citing the situation in Iowa, where the last statewide insurer is threatening to leave, Ryan said: “This is a crisis. … What protection is ObamaCare if there is no health care plan to purchase in your state?”

Health Secretary Tom Price told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” earlier Thursday that he expects the Senate to ensure the best-possible bill emerges and rejected criticism that the GOP plan to replace the Affordable Care Act would lead to reduced coverage.

“What we want to do is have a seamless system, not pull the rug out from anybody,” Price said, claiming the proposal would ensure people with pre-existing conditions remain covered.

Congressman Jim Bridenstine statement on his vote: