OK Republicans battle for the future

Endorsement: This weekend, the Republican Party of Oklahoma rebirths itself as precinct participants who attended county conventions convene in State assembly.

Contrary to the corrupt National Democratic Party Super Delegate totalitarianism, individual Republicans start each political cycle anew. Those who show up and vote rule the day and for the next two years, the party in Oklahoma.

For delegates, the choice for Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman could not be clearer.

Robert Aery worked under former-Chairman Matt Pinnell, one of the best State Party Chairman in recent history who later worked for the National Republican Committee. Aery managed the Tulsa field office and organized campaign operations for northeast Oklahoma.

Tulsa County Republicans appreciate his work because we watched it closely. Aery is an effective, deliberate, organized, energized and principled party leader.

More recently, Aery completed a stint as the Deputy State Director of Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma during which he maintained daily operations and managed the state chapter’s policy agenda, field program, and community outreach.

Aery has served as a member of the Tulsa County Republican Party Executive Committee for multiple chairmen, a lawyer member of the Federalist Society for Law and Public Policy Studies and a member of the National Rifle Association.

The Oklahoma Republican Party has experienced a rapid fundraising decline over the past few years, especially with regard to individual donors – actual citizens giving money to the party in support of its mission and activities – only 13.6% of the total funds came from individual donors. Confirmed by ethics report filings the Oklahoma Republican Party has gradually become more dependent on candidate committees and party transfers for funding rather than individual donors.

The Oklahoma Republican Party must fight to earn again the loyalty and support of grassroots activists statewide.

In an exclusive interview with Tulsa Today Aery outlined his specific plans for the Oklahoma Republican Party.

Build a statewide ground game

Aery said, “At the ground level, from phone calls and door knocking to grassroots organizing in each precinct, our state party must constantly engage in grassroots activities to promote Republican principles, grow our base, and support Republican nominees for public office.”

Surge participation and giving

Aery said, “I believe we must increase opportunities for Republicans to take part in our activities and to remove unnecessary barriers that might keep Republicans from joining in our efforts.

“Monetary contributions also show support, and I think we must do a better job raising funds from committed individual supporters, who believe in what we are trying to accomplish, instead of relying on many of the people and institutions that the state party is supposed to help – like county parties, clubs, and candidates – to be the primary sources of our funding.”

Streamline and innovate

Aery said, “We are the party that embraces enterprise and innovation. If elected, I will begin a detailed evaluation of the GOP operations from the precinct up. I have proposed a ‘Right Our Precinct’ statewide campaign to empower precinct leaders with best practices and resources to help them grow our party from the ground up. I believe this initiative will provide an outlet for Republicans to share ideas for strengthening our precincts.”

Upgrade data delivery capability

Aery said, “Data is the currency of politics today, so I believe that our state party must continually update our technology, data tools, and resources to ensure that our staff, volunteers and every candidate are properly equipped to win.”

Real outreach to all people

Aery said, “Last year, Millennials surpassed Baby Boomers as America’s largest living generation. We must place youth and minority outreach as a primary function of our party, while maintaining our loyal base, if we are to ensure that our conservative ideas are embraced long into the future.”

“As a Millennial, I see the generational divide, but bridging that gap and winning over the next generation is a challenge we must win. Our victories will ultimately be reversed if we do not persuade generations that follow to embrace conservative policies and principles.”

Drive home the conservative message

Aery said, “Conservatives have the best ideas and solutions for today’s issues, but I believe we must do a better job at crafting our messages and delivering them to our targeted voters. As your Oklahoma GOP Chairman, I would ensure that the state party would use data to improve our effectiveness in communicating with voters and increase our social media reach to connect with voters that we have historically had difficulty reaching.”

Individual Republican delegates will decide the future of the OK GOP by who shows up and votes Saturday. Should be fun.

Click here for Robert Aery’s web site.

Click here for Robert Aery’s Facebook page.

Click here for Robert Aery’s columns on Townhall Magazine.

Click here for previous analysis of the 2017 OK GOP leadership challenge.