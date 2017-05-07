Question and response to carry in public

The picture on the right was posted on a website with this accompanying question; “If you were in a public place, would you feel comfortable with this man sitting ten feet from your children?”

To this interesting family consideration one Oklahoma Mother answered, “I would explain to my children that while it is this person’s right to wear such garbage, I cannot approve. In no uncertain terms I would tell them that if I EVER catch them wearing brown slacks with blue socks IN PUBLIC — I will slap the ever-living snot out of them.”

Your response is welcome below, but two quick points are offered for consideration.

1.) The Second Amendment reads, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

For the record, the clear meaning of “keep” is possession as in private ownership and the clear meaning of “bear” is to carry – for both anytime and anywhere. This right is identified by America’s Founding Fathers as granted not by government, but by nature and nature’s God.

2.) Today the result of not having a Second Amendment is seen in Venezuela as Leftist Dictator Nicolás Maduro mass murders citizens protesting hyper-inflation, food and medicine shortages and a surging opposition movement against him.

Maduro, a former bus driver who served as Hugo Chávez’s foreign minister, has long enjoyed using his television program “In Contact.”

in response to his Supreme Court’s attempt to dissolve the National Assembly and become the national legislative body – Maduro has appeared dancing on Venezuela’s airwaves five times this year – four times this month – dancing on television while his people riot demanding his ouster. Click here to see the video on Breitbart.com.