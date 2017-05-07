Starlight Concerts hire new director

The board of Friends of Starlight Concerts, Inc., has selected Catherine deCamp as its executive director. Catherine brings more than 20 years’ of leadership experience and volunteerism to her role.

“After speaking with many qualified candidates, the board has unanimously selected Catherine deCamp as our new executive director.

“Catherine brings extensive experience and leadership, but most of all demonstrates the passion we need for guiding Starlight into an exciting new era”, said Michael McClendon, Chairman of the Board.

Catherine received her Bachelor of International Business and Languages and Master of Business Administration from the University of Tulsa, and spent the first part of her career in the corporate world and as a small business owner. She entered the nonprofit arena in 2014, most recently as the business development director for the Oklahoma Innovation Institute, a nonprofit organization committed to building an innovative economy in the Tulsa region.

“I am honored to be part of this Tulsa tradition and to lead Starlight Concerts into its 71st year”, said deCamp. “Our concerts bring the gift of music to people of every age and all walks of life.”

“Starlight’s success over the past 70 years has been accomplished through the hard work of many dedicated musicians, community leaders and concert patrons”, said McClendon. “As Tulsa continues its tradition of supporting the arts, it also seems to be entering a renaissance period with the emergence of new museums and music venues. Starlight has positioned itself to take advantage of its past success and continue to touch as many people as we can through our wonderful free Concert Band and Jazz Band Concerts”.

Since 1947, Tulsa’s Starlight Concerts has presented quality, live music free to Oklahoma audiences each summer featuring its Starlight Band and Jazz Band. The Starlight Band is Oklahoma’s only professional concert band and includes over 50 musicians. Concerts are held at Guthrie Green, located at 111 E. Brady Street in Tulsa.