For Skip Steele: Vote Tuesday

Endorsement: Registered voters in OK House District 75 vote Tuesday. The contrasts between candidates are dramatic. Of the four Republicans and two Democrats competing, only one has any experience in representing citizens.

Republican Skip Steele, 67, is a former Tulsa City Councilor.

As the Tulsa World published Sunday, Steele “helped secure federal funds for improvements to a local school and to improve streets and beef up law enforcement.

“I’m not owned by any other politician or group,” Steele said. “That served me well while I was on the council.”

Steele said public safety, an issue he became keen on while on the City Council, is a leading issue in the district, as is education. “It seems like our legislators are not focusing on education like they should,” Steele told the Tulsa World.

Steele earned a business degree from John F. Kennedy College and owns All Hours Computers. Steele was raised in District 75 and his family attends Boston Avenue Methodist Church.

Steele told Tulsa Today, “There is enormous potential for attracting new businesses, improving education and growing community in District 75. To draw investment, ensure public safety and improve public education I filed to represent the people of OK House District 75.

“Businesses and home owners considering any area judge three things; cost of living, public safety and good schools. Those are priorities that demand increased attention from the Oklahoma Legislature and the reason for my public service – past and present.”

Skip Steele served the district from 2011 to 2014 as a Tulsa City Councilor. As Councilor, Steele worked directly with neighbors and developers to grow prosperity in property values and increase public safety.

Without raising taxes, Steele asserts he will fight for core improvements.

“Oklahoma’s education system is failing, our students are betrayed and citizens demand to know why; their tax money never seems to make it to the classroom, teachers are not well paid and student scores are so low,” Steele said.

“Oklahoma requires foundational improvements. We already have a low cost of living, public safety is improving, but our schools need attention now.

“As Representative, I will focus on long-term growth and policy solutions rather than temporary fixes. I will be the strong voice for District 75 supporting real solutions that work together to build a transparent, efficient, modern and effective government.”