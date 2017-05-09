Pres. Trump fires FBI Director James Comey

WASHINGTON, DC – Senator James Lankford (R-OK) issued the following statement on the firing of FBI Director James Comey:

“James Comey had an incredibly difficult job in his role as FBI Director and I am grateful for his service. The issues that our law enforcement, intelligence community, and congressional committees deal with each day are very sensitive and have life or death implications.

“Director Comey has been the public face representing thousands of committed law enforcement officers and civil servants within the intelligence community. In the days ahead, the American people need clarity and deserve an explanation for his immediate firing. It is unfortunate that over the past year the Director had lost the trust of so many people on both sides of the aisle. It is now important that the Senate confirm the next FBI Director with a thorough and fair process.”

Senator Lankford serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.