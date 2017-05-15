Katy Perry tour to Tulsa BOK

Today, Katy Perry announced the June 9 release of her new album, Witness (Capitol Records), and an extensive arena tour. With Witness, Katy reflects on the changes in her own life and in the world around her, delivering songs that both challenge and inspire.

Singles released thus far – the Platinum-certified “Chained to the Rhythm” featuring Skip Marley and the follow-up single, “Bon Appétit” featuring Migos – hint at the breadth of the musical and thematic elements found on Witness. Each ticket purchase also includes a pre-order for “Witness: The Album.”

The North American leg of WITNESS: The Tour produced by AEG Presents will kick off on September 7 at Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH and will make a stop in Tulsa at BOK Center on Wednesday, November 29.

Tickets go on sale Monday, May 22 at 10AM and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com, Arby’s Box office at BOK Center, or by calling 1-866-7-BOKCTR.

WITNESS: The Tour itinerary may be found by clicking here to visit http://katyperry.com. Additional international tour dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

WITNESS: The Tour presale begins Thursday, May 18 at 9AM. Tickets for the tour will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan, an easy to use fan-first technology that helps artists combat bots and get tickets into the hands of fans. Registration is open now and continues until Tuesday, May 16 at 8PM. For more information and to register, visit – katyperry.com

“Having just launched a new national advertising campaign with Katy, we’re thrilled to extend our relationship to encompass the upcoming Witness Tour,” said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Citi. “Citi cardmembers will have exclusive access to pre-sale tickets for what promises to be one of the biggest and most memorable tours of the year.”

WITNESS: The Tour follows Katy’s sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015 and was hailed by Rolling Stone as “a show to damage retinas and blow minds.”

Katy, made her Capitol Records debut with 2008’s One of the Boys after signing to the label in 2007. She cemented her status as a global superstar with the follow-up album, Teenage Dream (2010). PRISM, her 2013 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes in 100 countries and has sold more than 12.5 million adjusted albums worldwide. With the singles “Firework” and “Dark Horse” each surpassing the 10 million threshold including song sales and streams, Katy is the first female artist to earn two RIAA Digital Single Diamond Awards. In her 10 years with Capitol, she has racked up a cumulative 18+ billion streams alongside worldwide sales of more than 40+ million adjusted albums and 125+ million tracks. She is the most-followed person globally on Twitter.