PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero Tulsa

Entertainment One and Round Room Presents today announce that ‘PJ Masks Live! Time to Be a Hero,’ a brand-new, fully immersive musical, will take to the stage at the Tulsa Preforming Art Center’s Chapman Music Hall November 8. Exclusive pre-sales begin Tuesday, May 16.

The live show is based on eOne’s top-rated animated TV series, which airs daily on Disney Junior. Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and the Baddies will delight fans of all ages with live performances featuring world-class production, familiar and original music, acrobatics, and immersive interactivity.

PJ Masks, the hit series, follows the thrilling nighttime adventures of three young friends who transform into their dynamic alter egos, Catboy, Owlette and Gekko, when they put on their pajamas at night and activate their animal amulets. Together, they embark on action-packed capers, solving mysteries and learning valuable lessons along the way.

Show Info:

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2017

Time: 6:00 pm

Doors: 5:00 pm

Ticket Prices: Tickets start at $19.50

Tickets go on sale on May 19, 2017 and may be purchased by clicking here for www.tulsapac.com/events, www.myticketoffice.com, in person at the PAC ticket office, or by phone at (918) 596-7111.